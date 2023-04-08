Bad Bunny x Adidas Forum Buckle Low "Orange Flare" sneakers: Everything we know so far

Bad Bunny and Adidas have a history of collaboration that dates back to 2018. That year, Bad Bunny designed a limited-edition sneaker called the Kamanda, which was inspired by soccer culture and featured a bright red colorway. The sneakers were released in collaboration with Adidas Originals and sold out quickly.

The Bad Bunny x Adidas Forum Buckle Low collaboration is a highly anticipated sneaker release between Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny and the sportswear giant Adidas. As per the leaks from various social media platforms, it seems like they are once again back with their Forum Buckle Low sneakers.

A new version of the Forum Buckle Low sneakers sample has surfaced on the internet dressed in an Orange Flare colored palate. There is no confirmation on the release date or price tag from the brand.

Bad Bunny x Adidas Forum Buckle Low "Orange Flare" sneakers have the signature eye logo on double-stacked tongues

The sample of Bad Bunny x Adidas Forum Buckle Low "Orange Flare" sneakers are mainly dressed in Orange but with different shades used as highlights throughout the shoe's design. The top of the sneaker is totally constructed out of suede, except for the mudguard that wraps around the back of the shoe.

The quarters and toebox are done in tangerine, while the remaining overlays, the iconic Three Stripes signature, and the heel counter are done in a brilliant orange flare. The shoe is finished off with black accents on the rope toggle and buckle, in addition to having a two-tone midsole.

Forum Buckle Low is a low-top sneaker that combines style and comfort. It features a leather upper with perforations for breathability, giving it a sleek and fashionable look. The shoe also has a buckle closure system instead of traditional laces, which adds a unique touch to its design.

The sneaker boasts an EVA midsole that provides exceptional cushioning and support to the feet. The midsole is also lightweight, making the shoe comfortable to wear for extended periods. Additionally, the shoe has a rubber outsole that provides excellent traction and grip on various surfaces, ensuring stability and safety for the wearer.

The sneaker's collar and tongue are padded to offer additional support and cushioning, providing a comfortable fit for the wearer. The shoe's design also includes three iconic stripes on the sides and the brand's logo on the tongue and heel, giving it a classic Adidas look that never goes out of style.

Forum Buckle Low comes in various colorways, allowing wearers to choose the perfect one that suits their personal style. Its unique buckle closure system sets it apart from traditional laced sneakers, adding a contemporary and edgy twist to its design. This feature also makes it easy for wearers to slip the shoe on and off, making it a convenient option for everyday wear.

Forum Buckle Low "Orange Flare" sneakers (Image via HB)

The Adidas Forum Buckle Low is a stylish and comfortable sneaker that provides excellent support and cushioning. Its unique design features and color options make it a versatile shoe that can be worn for various occasions. The buckle closure system is a standout feature that sets it apart from traditional laced sneakers, making it a popular choice among sneaker enthusiasts.

