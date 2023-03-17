Atlas x Adidas Forum 84 ADV Low "Community First" sneakers: Release date, price and more details explored

San Francisco-based skateshop Atlas is collaborating with Adidas and together the two brands will launch Forum 84 ADV Low "Community First" sneakers on March 18, 2023, at 6 pm PDT.

Atlas, situated in the San Francisco Bay Area, first opened its doors to the public in the city's historic center in May of 2007. The shop and its accompanying brand are the outcome of a collective effort by skateboarders who prioritized fidelity to the sport's origins and history over financial gain.

This approach to the brand led Atlas to where it is today now. They are collaborating with one of the top sneaker brands. On March 11, 2023, Atlas exclusively availed the pairs only at their physical store. Tomorrow, the two brands will come together and launch their first collaboration with the public worldwide. Forum 84 ADV Low "Community First" sneakers will retail for $110.

On March 18, the event for Atlas x Adidas Forum 84 ADV Low "Community First" sneakers will start at 6:00 PM in San Francisco

The NorCal imprint covers the shape in a subtle color scheme using eco-friendly materials. The release was encapsulated by the "Cloud White" leather uppers' crisp appearance. The medials have the Three Stripes branding that has become associated with adidas, while the heel pads and inside quarters are decorated with geometric "Court Green" details.

Introducing the Forum 84 Low ADV, Atlas stated on their official website:

"We’re proud to present our “Community First” collaboration with adidas skateboarding featuring the Forum 84 Low ADV. This special project pays respect to the Bay Area and those leading the charge in making a positive impact to benefit our community."

Ryen Motzek, co-owner of Atlas, also told Hypebeast:

"Atlas has a long history of going beyond just making transactional sales, we work hard to serve our Bay Area community in every way that we can."

He further continued:

"Whether it’s working to get new skate parks built, raising funds for those in need, doing food drives, or other community-focused initiatives, we work together to build up and unify. The Atlas x adidas “Community First” project highlights key groups in the community that we align with, and collaborate with that are making a real difference."

The environmental footprint of the Atlas X Adidas Forum has been thoughtfully minimized during its creation. With quarter panels and a tongue made of recycled canvas that has a debossed Atlas logo, along with a patterned outsole that is made of a sustainable sock lining and quality re-ground rubber, accompanied by recycled cotton laces, this sneaker is a consciously manufactured true classic.

Atlas X Adidas Forum is made with environment-friendly materials (Image via Atlas)

One of the designers for the sneaker, Myles Thompson, said:

"It was important for us to bring materials into the shoe that could be durable even if it was made from non-new materials. The idea of breaking something down, building it, and then breaking it down again through a new use became interesting to me."

Atlas, in keeping with its "Community First" motto, sends out the collaboration shoe in a pixelated green box bearing the company's dual emblem and tagline.

