Gucci x Adidas 2023 collection: Price and more details explored

In 2023, Gucci and Adidas will launch a wide-ranging collection as part of their new collaboration. The Gazelle and ZX8000 will be a key part of their large 2023 collection. The renditions of the two classic models and their first looks are available on the official website of the two brands.

Ever since Adidas introduced the Gazelle and ZX8000 sneaker models, they became instant classics, known for their sleek and stylish designs as well as their comfortable and durable construction.

Considering all the features of the shoes, the two brands decided to reimagine the two models and include them in their 2023 collection as a part of their collaboration.

The price range starts from $850. However, the two brands are yet to disclose the official release date of this exclusive collection.

Price tags for the Gucci x Adidas 2023 collection are now available on the official Gucci website

The Gazelle and ZX8000 models will be released in four unique colorways. The ZX8000 model will be crafted from a combination of different materials and will include the GG monogram design throughout. Gazelle, on the other hand, will keep its original materials but will be represented in GG monogram design.

Gucci spoke about the Gazelle rendition on its official page:

"A silhouette that has become iconic thanks to its essential and versatile form, all the while looking to the future, the emblematic adidas Gazelle is reworked through Alessandro Michele's creative vision. For the occasion many versions have been presented, including velvet, snake print, and GG monogram variations."

The brand further added:

"adidas and Gucci venture into a collection, where the Web juxtaposes with the three white stripes, and the GG monogram combines with the trefoil. Pulling inspiration from the Creative Director’s memories of the '80s and '90s, emblematic House’s motifs mix with those of the historic sportswear brand adidas resulting in a series of hybrid looks."

Alessandro Michele is the main artist behind this exclusive collection. He reinterpreted sportswear through the collaboration of the two brands.

Michele is an Italian fashion designer who is best known for his work as the creative director of the luxury fashion brand, Gucci. Born in Rome in 1972, Michele began his career at Fendi in the early 2000s, where he worked on accessories and leather goods. He later joined Gucci in 2002, where he worked his way up the ranks, eventually becoming the brand's creative director.

adidas Originals @adidasoriginals . The first adidas x Gucci lookbook has arrived. Designed by @Gucci's Creative Director, Alessandro Michele, the collection expands the sartorial streetwear creations debuted on the runway, merging the emblems of both brands together.



Launching June 7.

Michele's approach to design has been widely praised for its inclusivity and diversity, as well as its celebration of individuality and self-expression. He has been credited with reviving the Gucci brand and making it one of the most exciting and relevant names in contemporary fashion.

The Gazelle is a training shoe for athletes, while the ZX8000 is a high-performance running shoe. Both are high-demand sneakers from Adidas.

Gucci is also well-known for its premium designs, and given the successful history and reputation of the two brands, it can be expected that the collaboration for the 2023 collection will be a huge success.

