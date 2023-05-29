5 sneaker models that define Adidas heritage

The history of Adidas and its success lies solely in the iconic sneakers it has created and presented to the sneaker world. Three Stripes constantly focuses on innovation, design, comfort, and technology while making all its sneaker models. Moreover, Adidas has often collaborated with various brands and celebrities to offer exclusive sneaker models to the world.

Although, Adidas has made a smooth transition from a brand primarily focused on athletics to one that is now a significant participant in the fashion and streetwear industries.The unique three-stripe emblem quickly became associated with footwear and streetwear, gaining appeal among notable people and influential figures.

Every silhouette that Three Stripes has designed has been essential to the company's expansion and success. Nevertheless, only a few models truly capture the essence of the Adidas brand—for instance, the Stan Smiths, Samba, and the revolutionary Yeezys. Here is a list of five sneakers that defined the Adidas heritage.

The Adidas Stan Smiths and four other sneakers that define Adidas Heritage

1) Adidas Originals NMD

On December 9, 2015, at a special launch event in New York City, the NMD was introduced to the public. Nic Galway, vice president of global strategy for the company, oversaw the creation of the new design, which combined the Three Stripes' iconic Boston Super, Rising Star, and Micropacer with the company's flagship Primeknit and BOOST technologies.

The resulting construction was a seamless fusion of modern and vintage influences that stood out from other popular sneakers of the last decade. In a time when celebrity endorsements, influencer co-signs, and limited-edition partnerships are crucial to a shoe's success, the NMD is a design-driven achievement because it draws inspiration from the past without being a derivative rehash. There hasn't been a new silhouette in the last few years that can compare to the NMD in terms of becoming an instant classic.

2) Adidas Originals Campus

Three Stripes introduced the sneaker in the early 80s, instantly becoming a phenomenon. The Originals Campus sneakers' design is reminiscent of older basketball footwear styles, which served as a source of inspiration for the brand. They usually have a low-top form and an uncluttered, uncomplicated appearance. The top is often constructed from suede or leather and features a distinctive three-stripe pattern on the sides in addition to a reinforced toe cap.

In addition, the Originals Campus sneakers collection features a wide variety of colorways to choose from. Although they provide traditional color combinations like black and white, you may also find more vivid and original hues in their palette. Because of this, individual expression and customization are made possible.

3) Adidas Originals Yeezy Boost

Foot Locker @footlocker ADIDAS ORIGINALS YEEZY BOOST 350 'BONE' LAUNCHING 6/20 IN MENS & KIDS SIZING.



RESERVATIONS ARE NOW OPEN IN THE FOOT LOCKER APP. ADIDAS ORIGINALS YEEZY BOOST 350 'BONE' LAUNCHING 6/20 IN MENS & KIDS SIZING.RESERVATIONS ARE NOW OPEN IN THE FOOT LOCKER APP. https://t.co/8zXI48i7p5

The Yeezy Boost brand, which was developed in partnership with the rapper Kanye West, has tremendously influenced the culture around sneakers. The Yeezy Boost models are now highly sought after and essential in the industry because they include distinctive styles, Boost cushioning, and restricted availability.

Additionally, the launches of Yeezy Boost sneakers are frequently limited in quantity, generating a sense of desirability and exclusivity among those passionate about sneakers. As a result of the exclusive production and the high demand, these sneakers have earned a reputation for being highly desirable and valuable.

The Yeezy silhouette has been released in a wide variety of variations and colors ever since it was first introduced to the world of sneaker culture. Nevertheless, it has remained the brand's most sought-after shoe throughout its entire existence.

4) Adidas Superstar

The Superstar is a legendary shoe with a long and illustrious pedigree. It was first designed as a basketball sneaker and released for the first time in the 1960s. However, it did not become well known until the 1980s, when it became associated with the culture of hip-hop. Because of its instantly identifiable shell toe design and three stripes, it has firmly established its position as a cultural and fashion mainstay.

Additionally, the design of the Superstar lends itself to versatility, making it appropriate for a wide variety of different styling possibilities. This is a significant selling point for the shoe. It is easy to style with a wide variety of garments, such as dresses, shorts, jeans, and even activewear. Because it can be worn with a casual outfit and with one that requires more effort, this shoe is an excellent option for everyday use because of its versatility.

5) Adidas Stan Smith

When we talk about the most popular sneakers by the German footwear brand, we can not rule out the OG, the Stan Smith.

The Stan Smith sneaker significantly impacted sneaker culture and the history of fashion. As one of the first signature shoes in the history of the sneaker industry, it gained early popularity after receiving an endorsement from the famous tennis star Stan Smith. It has developed over the course of its history beyond its roots in athletics to become a pillar of iconic fashion that both athletes and those who revere fashion.

Therefore, Stan Smith became one of the most renowned creations by the German footwear brand and changed the course of the footwear giant's history.

Several other Adidas models, like the Gazelle and the Superstar, made this footwear company a success. However, these five silhouettes are still considered the top game-changers in defining Three Stripes' heritage.

Poll : 0 votes