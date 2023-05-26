Footpatrol x Adidas Campus 80 sneakers: Release date, release time, price, and more details explored

Footpatrol and Adidas have collaborated to launch a new version of the Campus sneakers, the Footpatrol x Adidas Campus 80, which is set to release on May 27, 2023, at 8 am BST. Several other iterations of Campus sneakers will be launched by the sneaker brand in 2023, for instance, Adidas Campus 80 in collaboration with Kith; Adidas Campus 00's; Campus 80s 420 Crop; and many more.

The new Adidas Campus 80 collaboration draws from past collaborations between the two brands and pays homage to the past and present. The sneaker is designed with attention to detail, which is a testament to Footpatrol's history within the UK's sneaker culture landscape. The shoe features subtle distinguishing touches that set it apart from other Adidas Campus 80s sneakers. The two companies have worked together on a variety of footwear projects, fusing Footpatrol's distinctive London-style design with Adidas' competence in sportswear.

Footpatrol x Adidas Campus 80 sneakers will be released

in both women's and men's sizes

Footpatrol and Adidas have a long-standing partnership that dates back to the 2000s. Footpatrol first tapped into the world of Adidas in 2005, and it wouldn't be long until the Campus arrived at its door. Thanks to the success of their initial outing, Adidas and Footpatrol would continue to work closely over the following years, delivering a slick arsenal of Campus sneakers.

The Footpatrol x Adidas Campus 80 sneakers are available in three different colorways: burgundy, gold, and grey. The shoes' toe box is covered in long nap hairy suede, which is a quality pigskin suede in a subdued tone. While the tongues choose a mismatched look in navy and burgundy, the lateral Three Stripes marking is composed of pony hair material. The insoles are co-branded “Mustard” and “Iron,” and the double-stacked heel tabs and tonal-branded 2002 and 2022 lettering are included as a nod to Footpatrol’s 20th anniversary.

Footpatrol x Adidas Campus 80s

The beige pigskin uppers and long-haired suede toe boxes provide textural distinction. The interior decor is removed, revealing hidden materials beneath. Both shoes have double-layered tongues that are accented by "Navy" and "Burgundy" leather, respectively, and are evocative of Footpatrol's 2007 and 2011 Campus collaborations. The sneakers also feature snakeskin heel tabs boasting 2002 and 2022 numerals to celebrate the anniversary.

The London-based store Footpatrol embraces nostalgic ideas and offers a mashup of all its prior Adidas Campus collaborations. Footpatrol and Adidas have always worked hand in hand. The Footpatrol and Adidas collaborative journey dates back to the noughties with their first-ever pairing of the Consortium Superstar Vintage in 2005, followed by their first adaptation of the Adidas Campus in 2007.

Sneakerheads love Campus sneakers, as they have a timeless and classic design along with versatility and comfort. These are the main features that made the Adidas Campus so popular and led to collaborations like those with Footpatrol.

Over the decades, this sneaker model has undergone various technological upgrades to enhance its comfort level and longevity. With moreupgradese and innovation, the sneaker brand and Footpatrol are going to launch new Adidas Campus 80 sneakers. Grab the pairs on May 27 via the CONFIRMED app and the Adidas website.

