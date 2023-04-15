Adidas Campus 80 "Croptober" shoes: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored

Adidas is known for its innovative and creative sneakers, especially when it comes to celebrating 4/20, the unofficial holiday for cannabis enthusiasts. After the release of the South Park-inspired Towelie Campus 80s in 2021, the German sportswear giant is back with another 4/20-themed pair, the Campus 80 “Croptober” shoes.

The Campus 80 Croptober shoes are set to be released on April 20, 2023, which is also known as 4/20 Day. The shoes will arrive with a set retail price tag of $110 per pair. Fans can buy them from select Adidas retailers as well as online platforms.

The shoes are expected to sell out quickly, as they are a limited-edition release that appeals to both cannabis fans and sneaker collectors.

Adidas Campus 80 “Croptober” shoes are covered in tear-away ensemble

Here's a detailed look at the shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Campus 80 shoes are a classic pair of sneakers that have a long and rich history. The shoes were originally released in 1970 as basketball shoes for pro athletes, under the name "Tournament". The shoes had a simple and sleek design, with a low-top silhouette, a suede upper, and a rubber sole.

The shoes were renamed "Campus" in 1980, when they became popular among the skateboarding and hip-hop communities. The shoes were worn by influential artists such as The Beastie Boys, Run-D.M.C., and House of Pain, who helped spread the Adidas brand and culture. The shoes have also featured in various movies, such as Do The Right Thing and Ferris Bueller's Day Off.

This sneaker design has been reissued and updated several times over the years, with different colorways, materials, and collaborations. Some of the notable releases include the reflective 3M version, the Irish-themed House of Pain edition, and the premium Consortium collaborations with BAPE, UNDFTD, and Kazuki Kuraishi. The shoes have also been inspired by various themes, including South Park's Towelie character and Disney's Cheshire Cat.

The Adidas Campus 80 shoes are still one of the most iconic and versatile sneakers in the Adidas Originals line. And for the latest iteration, the silhouette has received a quirky “Croptober” makeup.

tensolesdown @tensolesdown The #adidas Campus 80 “Croptober” Recognizes The 4/20 Harvest Season: As recreational and medicinal users prepare for… Follow @tensolesdown The #adidas Campus 80 “Croptober” Recognizes The 4/20 Harvest Season: As recreational and medicinal users prepare for… Follow @tensolesdown https://t.co/4xSoLwNmJI

The Croptober shoes are named after the annual harvest season of cannabis plants, which usually occurs in October. The shoes feature a unique tear-away design that allows the wearer to customize their look.

The shoe is wrapped in a light brown paper, resembling rolling paper, that can be torn away to reveal the inner layer made of hairy green suede that mimics cannabis leaves. The shoes also have colorful psychedelic prints on the tongue lining, insoles, and eyestays, as well as a milky white gum sole that adds a smoky touch.

The Croptober shoes are not only a tribute to the cannabis culture, but also a nod to the history and heritage of the Adidas Campus 80 model.

This special 4/20 release is sure to excite sneaker collectors as well as fans of vintage style. The shoes have a timeless appeal that can be easily paired with any outfit. The shoes are also comfortable and durable, making them suitable for everyday wear.

The “Croptober” shoes are a fun and festive way to celebrate 4/20 and the cannabis harvest season. Sign up on the brand’s online website if you’re planning to cop these sneakers.

