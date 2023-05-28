Nike Air Max Plus 3 "Aqua" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Following a 2019 revival, the Nike Air Max Plus 3 is still a contemporary sneaker design among the Tuned Air offerings from the Beaverton company, garnering a cult-sized following across the globe. The design by Sean McDowell from the early 2000s recently underwent its third iteration, revitalizing both the titular and pitch-black aspects. The "Aqua" colorway is the latest addition to the silhouette’s catalog.

The Nike Air Max Plus 3 "Aqua" rendition is all set to rock the sneaker market in the coming weeks of 2023. These shoes will be offered with a fixed price tag of $185 for each pair. The sneaker will be sold via the online as well as offline locations of Nike and other affiliated retailers.

Nike Air Max Plus 3 "Aqua" is a cool and comfortable sneaker for every season

The Air Max Plus 3 is the third model in Nike's Air Max Plus line, which was introduced in 1998. Sean McDowell, who conceived the Air Max Plus line, was influenced by the palm trees and waves he witnessed while on holiday in Florida.

An improved version of the original Air Max Plus debuted in 2000 as the Air Max Plus 3. The Air Max Plus 3 incorporated a molded heel counter, a bulbous collar layer, and a bigger apparent Air unit in the heel, giving it a sleeker, more cutting-edge appearance.

The Air Max Plus 3 garnered favorable reviews from sneakerheads, particularly in Europe and Australia, where it was frequently referred to as the TN3 or Tuned 3. The Air Max Plus 3 was also available in a variety of colorways and partnerships.

The Nike Air Max Plus 3 was reintroduced in 2019 after an almost 20-year absence. Along with some new colorways, several vintage ones were brought back with the reissue, such as the "Aqua" model with its cool blue gradient on the upper. In addition to updating some of the components, the reissue added reflective accents to the heel and tongue, as well as synthetic leather on the exterior in place of felt.

The mesh top of the Nike Air Max Plus 3 "Aqua" is ventilated and accommodating, and it boasts a molded heel counter that gives support while providing stability. The exterior also features a thick collar overlay that wraps snugly over the ankle.

Branded accents on the tongue and heel give the sneaker some style. The aqua gradient that adorns the mesh upper of the pair and fades from a vivid teal at the toe to a dark blue at the heel is its most remarkable characteristic. The gradient produces a lively, colorful appearance that distinguishes it from the competition.

White highlights can be found on the heel and forefoot of the Nike Air Max Plus 3 "Aqua" midsole, which is primarily black. The recognizable Tuned Air engineering, composed of many air units that give support and responsiveness, is housed in the midsole.

Both the forefoot and the back side of the midsole bear the Tuned Air logo. The Nike Air Max Plus 3 "Aqua" also has a black outsole with a wave-like pattern that depicts ocean waves.

Keep an eye out for the upcoming sneaker in the next few weeks of 2023. Sign up on Swoosh's web page or use the brand's SNKRS app for timely alerts on the shoe.

