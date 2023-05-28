Nike Air Penny 2 “Panda” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

One cannot ignore Penny Hardaway's sneaker line's influence as we go deeper into Nike's extensive basketball collection, and the Nike Air Penny 2 is one of the most influential models in the legendary Orlando Magic player's sneaker lineup and continues to be a fan favorite.

For the most recent makeover, Nike’s design team dressed the shoe in a fresh neutral color scheme of black and white, more commonly known as the "Panda" outfit. The shoe is entirely wrapped up in a Light Bone/White-Black-Photon Dust color palette.

It's anticipated that the Nike Air Penny 2 "Panda" sneakers will release in the fall of 2023. Each pair of these shoes is expected to cost $200 USD when they arrive. Following their release, fans and other interested readers can easily purchase them via Nike, its SNKRS app, and some other related retail stores. Pairs will be offered in options for men's sizing.

Nike Air Penny 2 “Panda” shoes feature the iconic black and white color scheme

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Eric Avar, who also worked on the Nike Air Foamposite One along with the Kobe Bryant signature range of sneakers, designed the Nike Air Penny 2. The diverse, dynamic, and powerful play of Penny Hardaway served as an idea for the sneaker. Penny intended to wear the shoe on the court to deliver support, ease, and performance.

In 1996, during Penny's fourth NBA season, the sneaker made its debut. Additionally, Hardaway appeared in several ads as Lil' Penny, a puppet portrayed by Chris Rock.

Many sneaker enthusiasts liked the design of the Nike Air Penny 2, particularly its exterior, padding, and robustness. Other NBA players, including Tim Hardaway, Mitch Richmond, and Jason Kidd, also wore the footwear. The shoe rose to prominence in the sneaker market after being worn by influencers, musicians, and celebrities.

Earlier in 2023, the iterations of the Air Penny 2, including "EMB," "Rattan," and "Wheat Gold," were debuted by the shoe company, alongside the collaborative "Fossil" variant with Stussy.

Here's a closer look at the heel counters of the sneakers (Image via Nike)

One of the most coveted colorways, however, is the "Panda" hue, which is expected to release later this year. The traditional black and white color pattern is reminiscent of the well-liked Nike Dunk "Panda" models that have been replenished numerous times since 2021.

The new Air Penny 2 iteration features a simple black-and-white color combination that embodies an easygoing style. Black suede as well as neoprene are used to make up the tongue flap, mudguard, and waved midfoot panel of the top.

The collar has grey leather, which contrasts well with the sneakers' primary black-and-white color scheme. A striking white appearance is given to the foam midsole that wraps around the upper. The Swoosh emblem can be seen on the lateral collar area, while Penny's 1 Cent symbol occupies the tongue tag and heel counter. The black outer sole unit completes the appearance.

When the Nike Air Penny 2 "Panda" edition comes out later this year, make sure to purchase a pair. Penny's fans must regularly check the official Nike website or get the SNKRS app for updates on the arrival of the "Panda" hue and other related release information.

