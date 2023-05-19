Nike Air Foamposite One "Eggplant" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

The Nike Air Foamposite One has a unique place among Nike silhouettes. The model has featured various colorways since its initial release in 1997 and is renowned for its avant-garde design and the invention of Foamposite technology. In the spring of 2024, one of these colorways—the "Eggplant," which debuted in 2009—will be reintroduced. The entire shoe will be wrapped up in a Black/Varsity Purple-Black palette.

The Nike Air Foamposite One "Eggplant" is expected to retail at $240 USD. The shoe will be available at select Nike retailers and online via SNKRS app. If you missed out on the previous releases of this colorway, this might be your chance to cop a pair of these classic kicks.

Nike Air Foamposite One "Eggplant" shoes will don bold black accents all over

Take a closer look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sole Retriever)

If you are a fan of the Nike Air Foamposite One, you might be excited to hear that one of its most iconic colorways is coming back in 2024. The "Eggplant" edition, which debuted in 2009 and last released in 2017, is set to make its third appearance in 2024.

The Nike Air Foamposite One "Eggplant" features a black and purple color scheme that resembles an eggplant. The upper is made of a molded foam material that has a ribbed texture and a pearly finish. The foamposite shell also features a black nubuck overlays on the eyelets, tongue, and heel, as well as black mesh on the inner bootie. The tongue and heel tabs also have purple stripes and embroidered Swooshes for some extra flair.

zSneakerHeadz @zSneakerHeadz “Eggplant” Nike Air Foamposite One expected to return Spring 2024. “Eggplant” Nike Air Foamposite One expected to return Spring 2024. 👾 https://t.co/9qHFTpkROL

The midsole of the shoe is black and has a carbon fiber plate in the middle for stability and support. The outsole is translucent and has an icy blue tint that adds some freshness to the look. The shoe also has a Penny Hardaway logo on the heel and a 1 Cent logo on the tongue, paying homage to the original endorser of the model.

The Nike Air Foamposite One "Eggplant" is part of a series of retro releases that Nike is planning for the Foamposite line in 2024. The Foamposite silhouette has been one of the most innovative and influential basketball shoes of all time. It was designed by Eric Avar, who was inspired by a beetle's exoskeleton and wanted to create a seamless and durable shoe that could mold to the wearer's foot.

Nice Kicks @nicekicks The “Eggplant” Air Foamposite One Retro next Spring The “Eggplant” Air Foamposite One Retro next Spring 👀🍆 https://t.co/Ei2lPecTb2

The "Eggplant" colorway was one of the first to showcase the potential of the Foamposite material, as it changed color depending on the angle and lighting. It also captured the attention of sneakerheads and collectors, who appreciated its unique and futuristic aesthetic. The shoe has been worn by NBA stars like Penny Hardaway, Mike Bibby, Tim Duncan, and Rajon Rondo, as well as celebrities like Wale, Lil Wayne, and DJ Khaled.

The Nike Air Foamposite One "Eggplant" is a must-have for any fan of the Foamposite line. It is a rare opportunity to own a piece of sneaker history that still looks fresh and modern today. Buyers can sign up on the brand’s official web page or use the SNKRS app for instant updates on the launch.

