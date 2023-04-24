Nike Dunk High “Airbrush Swoosh” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike Dunk High and Low were given a unique makeover in 2003 by Eric Haze, who covered the two forms in hues that seemed to have been spray painted. The Swoosh brand has attempted other similar airbrush textures in the two decades that have since passed. This impending Dunk High is also similar to the work of the aforementioned artist, despite being milder than most.

The Nike Dunk High “Airbrush Swoosh” shoes are expected to retail for $110, which is a reasonable price for such a unique and stylish pair of shoes. These shoes will be sold in the online locations of Nike, the SNKRS app, and by a few other associated retail shops, alongside their offline locations.

Nike Dunk High “Airbrush Swoosh” shoe is covered in a subtle off-white ensemble

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The shoes will likely be in high demand among sneakerheads and collectors, as they offer a fresh and artistic twist on the classic Dunk silhouette.

Nike Dunk is one of the most iconic and popular shoes in the history of sneakers. Originally created for basketball in 1980s, Dunk has transcended its original purpose and become a staple of streetwear and fashion. The Dunk has been released in countless colorways, collaborations, and variations over the years, and continues to reinvent itself with new designs and materials.

On Swoosh's official web page, the silhouette's genesis is described as follows:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters."

The description further states:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

One of the latest iterations of the Dunk is the Nike Dunk High “Airbrush Swoosh” shoes, which are expected to be released in 2023. These sneakers feature a unique and eye-catching design that resembles an airbrushed painting on the side panels.

The shoes have a white leather base with matching white overlays and a light cream midsole. The highlight of the sneakers is the airbrushed swoosh that looks like it was spray-painted on the shoes with an airbrush technique. The swoosh has a gradient effect that goes from dark to light, creating a contrast with the white background. Additionally, the shoes have a gray tongue label with a white Nike logo and off-white laces. Lastly, the gray outer sole unit completes the look.

The Nike Dunk High “Airbrush Swoosh” shoes are a testament to the label's creativity and innovation, as they showcase how a simple design element can transform the look and feel of a shoe.

The shoes are also a tribute to the culture and history of sneakers, as they evoke the DIY spirit and esthetic of airbrushing, which was a popular way of customizing shoes in the past. The shoes are a must-have for anyone who appreciates the artistry and craftsmanship of sneakers, as they offer a unique and memorable experience.

