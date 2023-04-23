Nike Dunk High “Pure Platinum/Melon Tint” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Following an early look at the scheduled "Plum Eclipse" colorway, Nike Sportswear also unveiled a preview look for a new Nike Dunk High women's-only model slated for a future release. This freshly released Nike Dunk High "Pure Platinum/Melon Tint" colorway has been added to the popular sneaker line.

The new Nike Dunk High shoe variant is set to release sometime in Fall 2023. These pairs will be offered via Nike as well as its affiliated retailers, both online and at physical locations. To be released only in women's sizing, the retail price of the pair is set at $125.

Nike Dunk High WMNS “Pure Platinum/Melon Tint” shoe is a fresh and feminine take on a classic silhouette

Here's a detailed look at the shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike has released a plethora of new colorways for its iconic Dunk silhouette, ranging from retro-inspired to futuristic designs. One of the latest additions to the Dunk family is the women's exclusive "Pure Platinum/Melon Tint" colorway, which features a clean and crisp palette with a touch of yellow accents.

The Nike Dunk High WMNS “Pure Platinum/Melon Tint” is constructed with an all-leather upper, which offers both durability and comfort. The base layer is covered in pure platinum, a light gray hue that gives the shoe a sleek and sophisticated look. The overlays on the mudguard, eyestays, and heels are also offered in a pure platinum color, creating a tonal effect.

The white toebox, quarter panel, and collar contrast with the gray elements, adding some brightness to the shoe. The tongue and laces are also in white, while the Nike branding on the tongue label is in black, surrounded by melon tint embroidery. Melon tint is a soft pink shade that adds some femininity and warmth to the shoe.

The most eye-catching detail of the pair is the yellow accent on the Swoosh and heel tab. The Swoosh is in a vibrant yellow hue that pops against a gray and white background, while the heel tab is in a lighter yellow shade that matches the tongue label. The yellow accent gives the shoe a playful and fun vibe, as well as a hint of summer.

The sneaker sits on a white midsole, which is banded with a pure platinum outer sole unit that completes this simple yet stylish design.

The Nike Dunk High WMNS “Pure Platinum/Melon Tint” is a perfect pair for those who love classic sneakers with a modern twist. The colorway is versatile and easy to style, as it can be paired with various outfits and occasions. Whether you want to rock them with jeans and a tee for a casual look, or with a dress and a jacket for a chic look, the new Nike Dunk High shoes will elevate your sneaker game.

Explaining how the Dunks came to be and why they continue to dominate the global sneaker market, Nike mentions on their website:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

The description further mentions:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

Don't pass up the opportunity to get this lovely pair when it becomes available in the near future. To get regular updates on the aforementioned launch, interested readers can register on Swoosh's official website or download the SNKRS app.

