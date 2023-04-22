Nike Dunk High “Plum Eclipse” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

The Nike Dunk High, a renowned design by Peter Moore, turned 38 this year and will soon mark its 40th birthday. The Swoosh label has planned multiple new colorways of the silhouette, most recent being the “Plum Eclipse”’colorway.

This women's-only Nike Dunk High "Plum Eclipse" colorway is the latest addition to the brand's constantly expanding inventory. The pair is expected to enter the shoe market sometime in Fall 2023. They will be delivered by Nike as well as a few select retailers, both online and in-store. The retail price is set at $125 for each pair.

Nike Dunk High "Plum Eclipse" is a Fall-Ready sneaker with a rich color scheme

Here's a detailed look at the shoe (Image via Sportskeeda)

If you are looking for a sneaker that combines classic style with cozy colors, you might want to check out the Nike Dunk High "Plum Eclipse." This women's exclusive pair is part of Nike's Fall 2023 collection and features a leather upper in a plum eclipse, pale vanilla, night maroon, and sail colorway.

The Nike Dunk High is one of the most iconic models in Nike's history, dating back to 1985 when it was first released as a basketball shoe. Since then, it has evolved into a streetwear staple and has been seen in various collaborations and iterations. The Plum Eclipse version is a fresh take on Dunk High that showcases a warm and elegant esthetic.

The shoe has a plum eclipse leather base that covers the toe box, quarter panel, and collar, giving it a rich and deep tone. The night maroon leather overlays on the mudguard, eyestays, and heels provide a nice contrast and add some dimension to the design.

The pale vanilla leather Swoosh and heel tab adds a touch of brightness and complements the sail midsole and pale vanilla outsole. The tonal maroon laces complete the look and match the plum eclipse tongue tag that features the Nike logo in pale vanilla.

The Nike Dunk High "Plum Eclipse" is not only stylish but also comfortable and durable. The leather upper offers a premium feel and a snug fit, while the padded collar and tongue provide extra cushioning and support. The perforated toe box enhances breathability and keeps your feet cool.

The rubber outsole delivers traction and grip on various surfaces, while the foam midsole offers lightweight cushioning and shock absorption.

Nike highlights the beginnings and development of the classic Nike Dunk silhouette on their official website as follows:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

The description further states:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

The Nike Dunk High "Plum Eclipse" is a perfect sneaker for the fall season, as it combines a cozy color scheme with a classic silhouette. Don't miss your chance to cop this beautiful pair when it drops later this year.

