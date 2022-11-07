How different are women's sneakers from men's?

A problem trait for consumers while buying new sneakers is looking at various choices only to realize that most of them are of the opposite gender. However, if you still want to go ahead and buy those shoes, the first obstacle you face is the size availability.

Women's shoes are usually made for smaller feet, which are generally 22 to 26 centimeters. On the other hand, men's shoes are generally produced in comparatively larger sizes, between 25 and 30 centimeters. Sizes are probably the first thing everyone notices when it comes to the difference between men's and women's sneakers. However, there are many other details to know before purchasing shoes of opposite genders.

Ahead, we have mentioned key differences between men's and women's shoes and what you need to know before jumping into the gender-neutral concept.

The problem with male lasts and other factors that make women's sneakers different from men's

Shoes are constructed around a foot-shaped mold called the "lasts." However, many brands still use the lasts based on men's feet to make all their shoes, including women's and kids' sizing. The problem with using these molds is that they are specific to males and don't fulfill all the requirements.

Women usually have flatter feet. The shape of their forefoot is wider, and the heel is narrower than that of guys, which means that the shoes constructed with male lasts won't fit women's feet comfortably.

However, it isn't only about women's feet but also their body shape. For example, women have wider hips, meaning their shoes need a wider Q angle, or else they would be more prone to injuries such as a runner's knee.

The sneaker industry is slowly taking an interest in producing women's sneakers, and one of the most common approaches is to use different color combinations according to the target audience. Generally, in women's sneakers, pink, purple, and lilac are used a lot more than in men's sneakers. However, this is a negligible difference and is constantly blurred.

Women's shoes are lighter in weight than men's shoes. This difference is caused due to the general weight difference between men and women. Since women weigh less than men, they need a lower amount of cushioning.

As mentioned before, women's shoes are produced with wider forefeet and narrow down as they reach the heel. The shoe flexibility also differs in men's and female's sneakers. Women's feet have a higher arch as compared to males, so their shoes are generally more flexible.

Q angle is important in choosing footwear (Image via @heellover/ Quora)

Lastly, the Q angle for women's shoes is wider. The Q angle is the angle of the quadriceps's transmission line to the patellar tendon's line. Due to generally wider hips, women's Q angle is also larger. This is an essential factor in women's sneakers that often provide extra support to help with this issue and avoid injuries.

Sportswear and footwear labels have worked hard to create a wide range of shoe models and different shoe types to cater to the needs and preferences of both genders. So far, they have been successful. However, if a woman has a wider forefoot and heel, she might find that men's shoe is better fitted.

Similarly, if a man's feet are narrower, he might find women's shoes fit better, provided they are the correct size.

Poll : 0 votes