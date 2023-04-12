Nike Dunk High “Palomino”: Where to get, price and more details explored

With its iconic models, particularly the Nike Dunk High, the Beaverton-based sportswear company regularly introduces new hues and designs. For the latest addition, the sportswear juggernaut is preparing a “Palomino” colorway of the high-top version of the Nike Dunk. The Nike Dunk High "Palomino" colorway is anticipated to reach the sneaker scene in the upcoming weeks of 2023. Nike, its SNKRS app, and a few other specialized retail stores, both online and offline, will all sell these two-tone high-tops.

These shoes will be offered with a retail price tag of $120 for each pair. Those absolutely interested in copping them will have to stick around for official launch dates.

Nike Dunk High “Palomino” shoes feature a rich brown and white leather makeup

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The brand has frequently unveiled significant partnerships and new styles, such as the most recent Air Max 270 Go and Jordan 23/7. One of their priorities for 2023, aside from the introduction of these new styles, has been their selection of Dunk sneakers. The firm is paying close attention to expanding its Dunk repertoire by giving it fresh updates to its high-top, low-cut, and mid variants.

The Nike Dunk High is one of the most iconic and versatile sneakers in the history of footwear. Since its debut in 1985, Dunk High has been reimagined in countless colorways and collaborations, reflecting the diverse tastes and cultures of its fans.

This year, Nike is adding another chapter to the Dunk High legacy with the release of the “Palomino” edition, a dark and elegant colorway inspired by the coat of a horse breed.

The shoe company describes how the Dunks came to be and why they dominate the world's sneaker market on their webpage:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

The description further mentions:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

The Nike Dunk High “Palomino” features a full leather upper with a white base and brown overlays. The perforated toe box, quarter panel, and ankle collar provide breathability and comfort, while the brown Swooshes, laces, tongue tag, and lining add contrast and style. The midsole is also white, while the rubber outer sole unit is brown, matching the upper. The shoe has a classic and refined look that can easily transition from casual to formal occasions.

The “Palomino” colorway is part of a larger collection that also includes the Air Jordan 1 High and Air Jordan 3 “Palomino,” which have already been revealed earlier this year.

The Nike Dunk High “Palomino” is a must-have for any Dunk fan or sneaker collector. The shoe combines quality craftsmanship, premium materials, and a timeless design that pays homage to one of nature’s most beautiful creatures.

Don’t miss your chance to cop this stunning pair when it releases in the coming months. Sign up on the Swoosh’s official web page or use the SNKRS app to receive instant updates on the aforementioned launch.

Poll : 0 votes