Nike Air Jordan 4 “Military Blue” shoes: Restock, price, and more details explored

Even though 2023 is only halfway through, news of the upcoming Nike and Air Jordan launches is already making waves, and the Air Jordan 4 "Military Blue" colorway will also be part of Jordan Brand's 2024 roster. The highly anticipated Air Jordan 4 "Military Blue" will be released in 2024, along with the comeback of the Air Jordan 1 "Metallic Red" and Nike Air Max Plus "Hyper Blue."

The Air Jordan 4 "Military Blue" is expected to be released in full family sizing options, ranging from toddler to adult. The shoes will likely retail for $210 for men's sizes, which is consistent with previous Air Jordan 4 releases. The exact release date is not yet confirmed, but rumors suggest that it will be sometime in the summer of 2024, coinciding with the 35th anniversary of the Air Jordan 4. They will be offered via the Nike SNKRS app and associated sellers.

Nike Air Jordan 4 “Military Blue” shoes are complimented with crisp white underlays

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Jordan 4 shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Air Jordan 4 is one of the most iconic and beloved sneakers in the history of basketball and streetwear. It was first released in 1989 in four original colorways: "Bred," "White Cement," "Fire Red," and "Military Blue." The latter is a classic combination of white leather, blue accents, and gray detail that has been coveted by fans for decades.

The Air Jordan 4 was the second Jordan model from legendary Nike designer Tinker Hatfield, who also created the Air Jordan 3. The Air Jordan 4 featured a mid-cut silhouette that was lighter and more breathable than its predecessor. It also introduced some innovative features, such as synthetic leather Durabuck material, over-molded mesh paneling, and triangular support wings that allowed for 18 different lacing options.

The Swoosh's Jordan Brand shared the background of its fourth signature silhouette on its official website,

“Proving his preeminent athletic prowess and distinctive style, Jordan closed the 1988/89 season with one of the game's most notable plays. With 6 seconds left in game 5 against Cleveland, MJ sinks "the shot", a dexterous, buzzer-beating move that continued to propel MJ along on his awe-inspiring journey.”

It further reads,

“The Air Jordan IV was the first global market release of the franchise. Another first, the shoe appeared in Spike Lee's film Do the Right Thing, transcending the game of basketball to make a significant impact on pop culture. All eyes were on Jordan as he continued to rise.”

The "Military Blue" colorway has only been retroed twice since its debut: once in 2006 and again in 2012. Both times, the shoes featured a "Jumpman" logo on the heel instead of the original "Nike Air" branding.

However, according to reliable sources, the Air Jordan 4 "Military Blue" is set to return in the summer of 2024 with true OG specs. This means that the shoes will have the "Nike Air" logo on the heel and outsole, as well as a shape and quality that are faithful to the 1989 version.

The design of the AJ 4 "Military Blue" is simple yet striking. The upper is made of white leather with blue mesh panels on the sides and tongue. The eyelets, lace locks, and midsole are also blue, while the outsole, heel tab, and wing tips are gray.

The tongue features a blue patch with a white "Flight" logo, while the heel features a blue patch with a white "Nike Air" logo. The shoes also come with white laces and a blue hangtag.

The AJ 4 "Military Blue" is more than just a pair of shoes. It is a piece of sneaker history that represents Michael Jordan's legacy and influence on the culture. It is also a rare opportunity for fans to own a true OG version of one of the most sought-after colorways of one of the most iconic sneakers ever made. If you are a fan of Air Jordans, you don't want to miss this release.

