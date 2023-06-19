Adidas Originals x FEWOCiOUS Campus 00's sneaker: Where to get, release date, and more details explored

A collaboration between renowned digital artist FEWOCiOUS and global apparel giant Adidas will result in physical sneakers that will be sold using an NFT redemption pass. The "Trefoil Flower" NFT mint pass, created in 4,500 editions as part of the duo's cooperation, explores the "art of play."

Along with the ALTS by Adidas 'Decos' and 'Soles' [ALT]er Ego NFT owners, holders of the FEWOCiOUS x FewoWorld: Paint NFTs will receive a number of unique perks on June 22, 2023, including discounted price and early access via OpenSea. However, various NFT holders from their larger ecosystems will also be offered the opportunity for early access before the general public sale starts later that day, as the company and artist have made sure.

Adidas Originals x FEWOCiOUS Campus 00's sneaker are composed in classic black and white hues

Here's another closer look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Adidas Originals and the innovative 20-year-old artist FEWOCiOUS have joined forces to establish a new partnership as part of the company's ongoing study of art, culture, ingenuity, and Web3 innovation. The collaboration project unites the Trefoil's dedication to innovation with the artist's creative flare as the two partners provide a bold spectrum of both tangible and digital product drops. As such, it is a harmonic convergence of perspectives.

Victor Langlois, also known by the moniker FEWOCiOUS, is widely considered as one of the most influential members of a burgeoning community of Web3 artists. Through his work, FEWOCiOUS shares his life narrative and experiences as a transgender youngster.

adidas Originals @adidasoriginals



Embrace a harmonious collision of perspectives as we step into a new frontier of collaboration with @FEWOCiOUS



Having built a reputation for his bright aesthetic, the artist embodies a youthful energy that lives within the brand's DNA.

FEWOCiOUS has a long association with the German sportswear label, as he made his first official appearance with Adidas Studio (Three Stripes Studio) for an exhibit during Art Basel Miami in December 2022. Since he was 16, he has used the brand's silhouettes as a creative canvas.

The two brands have joined forces to produce a limited edition, item-linked Trefoil Flower Mint Pass as a way to introduce their creative partnership. When it debuts on June 22, it will also make it possible for NFT holders to use their free Campus 00's sneaker.

adidas Originals @adidasoriginals



Step into The Art of Play with @FEWOCiOUS as we explore the possibilities of a world where art imitates life and life imitates art, blurring the physical and virtual landscape of the Campus 00s. Coming June 22

The classic sneaker design has been given a black and white 'linework' makeover, which is contrasted with a robust blue and white cloud pattern lace, embodying FEWOCiOUS' distinctive fashion aesthetic.

While speaking about the historic partnership, the the 20-year-old artist said:

“Working with adidas is a real dream come true. I can’t believe I was paintin’ adidas shoes in my bedroom by myself four years ago and now I get to officially collaborate with them! This is one of the longest projects I’ve ever worked on and keeping things a secret is so hard I just want to scream it from the rooftops!"

The Adidas Originals x FEWOCiOUS collection includes an NFT and a physical Adidas Originals Campus 00's sneaker designed by the 20-year-old artist.

He further added:

"I really believe in the future of fashion and footwear and the intersection of digital and physical, and I’m so excited for these to see the world and for everyone to be part of that journey with me.”

Additionally, this drop marks a new direction for the sportswear label. The company will be releasing a token-gated, NFC-tagged footwear that is connected to a limited edition NFT for the first time with this launch.

Mark the calendars for the upcoming sneaker and NFT passes launch. Those interested in copping them, they can sign up on the brand's official website for timely alerts.

