5 best CLOT x Air Jordan sneaker collabs of all time

Edison Chen and Kevin Poon established the streetwear brand CLOT in 2003. For more than a decade, the company has worked closely with Nike and Jordan Brand to produce some of the most physically stunning and creatively intriguing footwear ever. The designs of Edison's fashion label frequently bridges the gap between East and West and are influenced by Chinese history, culture, and aesthetics.

Particularly with Jordan Brand, the fashion label has joined forces on multiple occasions. The duo have presented their interesting takes on various signature silhouettes of the NBA legend's numbered series, including Air Jordan 1, Air Jordan 5, Air Jordan 13, and more.

To learn more about the best sneaker collabs, scroll down as we have compiled the five best sneakers co-designed by Edison Chen and Jordan Brand.

CLOT x Air Jordan 1 and four other collabs that impressed sneakerheads over the years

1. CLOT x Air Jordan 13 Low "Terracotta"

ET Special Cloth @EtSpecialcloth Clot X Air Jordan 13 Low Sepia Stone Canteen Terra Blush going at K36,000. Size 8.5UK 43EUR 27.5CM Clot X Air Jordan 13 Low Sepia Stone Canteen Terra Blush going at K36,000. Size 8.5UK 43EUR 27.5CM https://t.co/bUmgFUgD1X

The AJ 13 Low "Terracotta" is the label's latest footwear partnership. It has an exterior constructed of salmon, brown, and grey colored quality suede, which is embossed and stitched to resemble the rectangular plates featured on the legendary Terracotta Army's lamellar armour. To add to the regal sense, metallic-gold co-branded symbols are placed to the tongue and heel sections of the sneaker.

Finally, the outer hues are carried over to the ascending sole unit, which is highlighted by translucent midsole segments as well as a CLOT bubble at the carbon fiber shank.

Footwear Links @FootwearLinks Thoughts on the clot x air Jordan 13 low

Set to release in January Thoughts on the clot x air Jordan 13 low Set to release in January https://t.co/82BrmiAtdv

The pair’s AJ 13 Low “Terracotta” colorway was dropped worldwide on December 22, 2018, at a selling price of 200 USD per pair. These sneakers were sold by the online as well as offline retail outlets of the partnering brands.

2. CLOT x Air Jordan 14 Low "Terracotta"

Because of CLOT and Air Jordan 13's collaboration from 2018, this AJ 14 iteration features a ceramic clay design, which is highlighted by the subdued grey upper body plus rustic orange embellishments on the midsole molds. The side paneling has been patterned with embossed dots that vary among sets of two and three to allude to Michael Jordan's jersey number.

Furthermore, the typical Ferrari-inspired trademarks found on the lateral panels are devoid of the usual Jumpman emblems, and the tongues come in the shape of a traditional Chinese scroll, embellishing "CLOT" and "JORDAN" labeled touches split between each foot.

The Air Jordan 14 Low “Terracotta” shoes were officially launched on February 8, 2021. At a fixed price of 200 USD for each pair, these chic sneakers were offered via the physical and online locations of the partnering companies.

3. CLOT x Air Jordan 1 Mid "Fearless"

Sneaker News @SneakerNews Edison Chen of CLOT is dropping his Air Jordan 1 Mid collab on 12/7 snkrne.ws/32uRez3 Edison Chen of CLOT is dropping his Air Jordan 1 Mid collab on 12/7 snkrne.ws/32uRez3 https://t.co/R1M74nqh1x

This variation contrasts elaborate design against an ivory background of nylon fabrications, bearing a similar resemblance to the ever-luxe satin product. The shoe is dressed much more gently in its span of greys. The same geometrics emerge from the ankle to the toe. Moreover, the wings insignia and the Jumpman emblem at the tongue complement in the stark white tint, with sole units donning trademark off-white sidewalls topped on red bottoms.

Instead of appearing as standard overlays, swooshes have been appliqued in zig zags with the thickness ranging from light to full density.

Sneaker News @SneakerNews The Air Jordan 1 Mid by Edison Chen of CLOT is dropping on 12/7 snkrne.ws/32uRez3 The Air Jordan 1 Mid by Edison Chen of CLOT is dropping on 12/7 snkrne.ws/32uRez3 https://t.co/4zeCC4seq7

The Air Jordan 1 Mid “Fearless” shoes were introduced into the market on December 7, 2019. They were sold at a fixed price of 140 USD for each pair.

4. CLOT x Air Jordan 5 Low "Jade"

With this iteration, he two brands proposed an incomparable makeover to Air Jordan 5. Here, Edison drew influence from Chinese culture to create an expressive aesthetic that crosses borders. The all-black, satin-sheen textile upper mixes with jade-colored beads for a unified look, while Fire Red embellishments bring coveted AJ 5 hues to every stride.

Stylized szhu mzi digits on the heel (a new take on MJ's number), as well as the glow-in-the-dark outsole and side vents, offer a stylish touch to any ensemble, whether it be day or night. Finally, the stitched insignia on the heel seals the deal, commemorating this unique collaboration that will have everyone staring as you walk by.

These joint Air Jordan 5 “Jade” sneakers were launched on May 14, 2022, via the Juice stores, which was followed by the wider release via the Nike’s SNKRS app on May 20, 2022. These sneakers were marked with a fixed price tag of 200 USD for each pair.

5. CLOT x Air Jordan 2 “Flint”

This collab with Air Jordan 2 sneakers were launched in September 2022 via the online and offline stores of CLOT’s Juice, the Nike’s SNKRS app, and their affiliated sellers. The shoes were offered with a retail price label of 160 USD per pair.

This Air Jordan 2 has colour blocking reminiscent of the original "Flint" Air Jordan 13. It has 3M reflective Navy textile inserts in the front, Flint Grey nubuck on the back, University Blue accents, as well as White leather on the toe, eyestays, and tongues. The design is completed with Asian-inspired Clot-branded hangtags as well as insoles atop a React foam sole packed in customized packaging.

CLOT and Jordan Brand have collaborated on some of the most remarkable and inventive sneakers in history, fusing aspects of Chinese culture and heritage with contemporary engineering and design. These five trainers are just a few instances of their creative vision and narrative, gaining them the respect and affection of sneakerheads and collectors worldwide.

