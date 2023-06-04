Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low Golf Shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Despite popular belief, Jordan Brand will not discontinue the Travis Scott Jordan 1 collection. In fact, an all-new Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low Golf design is on the way. Early images of the new collab shoe recently surfaced online, which will be covered in a Neutral Olive/Black-Sail-Light Lemon Twist color palette.

This year's holiday season is anticipated to see the release of the Air Jordan 1 Low Golf shoes. According to Sneaker Bar Detroit and other sneaker media outlets, these low-top shoes will be released with a suggested retail price of $170. The Nike SNKRS app, Travis Scott's website, and some stores are believed to sell the shoes.

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low Golf shoes are accentuated with Lemon Twist hits all over

Here's another closer look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Travis Scott, the hip-hop artist, and fervent golfer, has joined forces once more with Jordan Brand to develop an updated Air Jordan 1 Low for golfing enthusiasts. Following the popularity of their previous crossovers on the Air Jordan 1 High as well as Low kicks, the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low golf boots are set to come out later in 2023.

The color palette is Neutral Olive, Black, Sail, and Light Lemon Twist. The Air Jordan 1 Low Golf is made from a combination of superior nubuck, leather, and mesh components. It has a Neutral Olive foundation, nylon tongue flaps, and an inner lining alongside white hues employed for overlays, lace sets, heel counters, and midsoles.

zSneakerHeadz @zSneakerHeadz 🏌🏾‍♀️

Thoughts on these 🤔 FIRST LOOK at the upcoming #TravisScott x Air Jordan 1 Low…….GOLF🏌🏾‍♀️Thoughts on these FIRST LOOK at the upcoming #TravisScott x Air Jordan 1 Low…….GOLF ⛳️🏌🏾‍♀️Thoughts on these⁉️🤔 https://t.co/kY1bWYM6BM

The lemon Twist hue used for tongue tags features Jumpman Golf and "Cactus Jack" labeling. Similar, co-branded elements appear on the heel counters and insoles that round out these pairs. The design is completed with Travis' characteristic inverted Swoosh in black on the medial and a golf-ready outer sole unit.

The sneaker will also be packaged in unique packaging, most probably with extra lace sets.

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low Golf sneakers are the latest addition to the artist's continuing collaboration with Jordan Brand. Since 2018, the two entities have cooperated on various sneakers, beginning with the Air Jordan 4 "Cactus Jack.” The Air Jordan 1 High "Cactus Jack" collaboration followed in May 2019.

Sneaker News @SneakerNews 🏌️



Does Travis even play golf? FIRST LOOK: Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low Golf🏌️Does Travis even play golf? FIRST LOOK: Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low Golf 🌵🏌️ Does Travis even play golf? 😂 https://t.co/5h7mImhBM8

The third association led to the release of the "Cactus Jack" Air Jordan 1 Low in July 2019. Following that, they gave the Air Jordan 6 a facelift, dubbed "Cactus Jack," which came out in October 2019.

Their Air Jordan 1 Low "Reverse Mocha" collaborative shoe, which debuted in August 2020, was unquestionably one of the most popular and sought-after releases to date.

They worked together on another Air Jordan 1 Low "Black Phantom" colorway, launched in December 2022. The two most recently debuted their women's-only "Olive" Air Jordan 1 Low shoes in April of this year.

The latest golf shoes blend the traditional silhouette of the Air Jordan 1 Low with Travis Scott's distinct style and flair, resulting in a dynamic and stunning pair of golf boots that can also be worn casually. The footwear also demonstrates Scott's and Jordan Brand's continued popularity and impact in the world of sneakers and beyond.

Poll : 0 votes