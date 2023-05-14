Air Jordan 1 Low "Sashiko Denim" sole leaves internet confused: "I'll never understand the love for the filthy looking outsoles"

The enduring Air Jordan 1 Low keeps evolving with new and imaginative versions. It has long held a significant position in the world of trainers. With a highly textured redesign, this storied model—known for its versatility in terms of partnerships and styles—returns to the forefront. Jordan Brand plans to release a "Sashiko Denim" colorway that incorporates vintage components and is inspired by Japanese culture.

The first look of these sneakers recorded mixed reactions from sneakerheads and fans, particularly for their worn-out aesthetic. One of them commented,

One internet user seemed confused over the aged soles of the sneakers (Image via Instagam/@sneakernews)

The shoe is scheduled to go on sale in 2023 at Nike, the SNKRS app, and a few Jordan Brand locations both online and offline. Although the retail price has not yet been set, it is anticipated to be more expensive than the standard Air Jordan 1 Low selling price.

Internet appeared undecided regarding their preference for the Air Jordan 1 Low "Sashiko Denim"

The Air Jordan 1 Low "Sashiko Denim" has sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some users expressing their admiration and others expressing their disdain.

While some sneakerheads appreciate the aged look as a nod to the vintage and wabi-sabi influences of this colorway, others find it unappealing and dirty-looking.

Netizens appeared unsure about the arriving shoes (Image via Instagram/@sneakernews)

Many complained about the aged sole units of the shoe, while others said that the sole units would be an easy fix for them. Some even said that this Sashiko makeup would look better on Dunks.

Many people questioned why Nike was taking worn-out soles so seriously and noted that the company should let customers watch their shoes' soles fade and turn yellow over time rather than doing it themselves.

Internet users dismissed the aged sole units of these shoes (Image via Instagram/@sneakernews)

There were some who remarked that the sneakers were already falling apart. Still, there were many who liked the shoe. They asserted that they would clean the soles themselves since they liked the design.

The new Air Jordan 1 Low “Sashiko Denim” is inspired by an old Japanese practice of ornamental stitching

With a history spanning more than three decades, the Air Jordan 1 Low is one of the most recognizable and successful sneakers in the world. The low-top variation of Michael Jordan's first signature shoe has undergone numerous redesigns using various components, hues, and partnerships to represent the wide range of preferences and fashions among sneakerheads.

The "Sashiko Denim" hue of the Air Jordan 1 Low is one of the most recent incarnations and is inspired by the age-old Japanese practice of ornamental stitching. Sashiko, which translates to "little stabs" in Japanese, is an embroidery method that uses white thread to create designs on fabric. It was originally used to mend and reinforce worn-out clothes, but it later became a form of aesthetic expression.

Sneaker News @SneakerNews

Releasing Fall 2023

COP or PASS 🗑️ ? FIRST LOOK: Air Jordan 1 Low "Sashiko" 🧵🪡Releasing Fall 2023COPor PASS 🗑️ ? FIRST LOOK: Air Jordan 1 Low "Sashiko" 🧵🪡 Releasing Fall 2023COP 👍 or PASS 🗑️ ? https://t.co/y6uuvFk6c1

The Air Jordan 1 Low "Sashiko Denim" features distressed denim overlays on the mudguards, eyestays, and heel counters, each intricately adorned with sashiko patterns. On the toe box, quarter panel, and collar areas, the raw edges of these toppings overhang a corduroy base layer, creating depth and contrast.

The use of sail lace sets enhances the retro vibes while gracefully contrasting with the white tongue flap, which has a Jumpman logo denim patch. The tongue flap’s visible foam edges have a rustic, DIY look that goes well with the tan sockliner. The Swoosh in black leather at the midfoot then provides a contrast to the predominant fabric.

The midsole is paired with a black outer sole unit, creating a stark contrast between the upper and lower part of the shoe.

Keep an eye out for more updates on this release by signing up on the Nike website or joining the brand's SNKRS app.

Poll : 0 votes