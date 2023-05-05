Nike Air Jordan 1 Low SE Quai 54 shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored

Jordan Brand has been a longtime supporter of Quai 54, a yearly streetball competition hosted in Paris, and the most recently previewed Air Jordan 1 Low SE Quai 54 shoes clearly validates it. This shoe will be covered in a White/Black-University Red-Classic Green-Sail palette. The new Air Jordan 1 Low SE Quai 54 variant will be released in 2023, following the Air Jordan 7 and Jordan Luka 1 from the previous year.

The sneaker is expected to release sometime during Fall 2023. The pairs will arrive with an estimated price tag of $180 for each pair, which is slightly higher than the regular Air Jordan 1 Low SE models. Fans and other sneaker enthusiasts can find them on Nike, the SNKRS app, and with a few other retail chains, both online and offline.

Nike Air Jordan 1 Low SE Quai 54 shoes feature a mismatched red and green combination

Here's a look at the heels of the upcoming sneakers (Image via Instagram/@xcsnkr)

Since 1985, the Air Jordan 1 Low has been a popular style of footwear. It draws inspiration from the original Air Jordan 1, which made its debut the same year and completely changed the basketball shoe market. The shoe offers a simple, timeless, and versatile appearance. It has a recognizable design that complements any outfit and highlights the Jordan brand's history.

According to the Jordan Brand's official website, the legendary Air Jordan 1 has the following history:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected. Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential.”

It further reads:

“Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

The Air Jordan 1 Low SE Quai 54 is a special edition of the iconic sneaker that celebrates the annual Quai 54 streetball tournament in Paris. The tournament, which is sponsored by Jordan Brand, brings together some of the best players from around the world to compete in a festive and cultural atmosphere.

The silhouette, complete with materials and branding, is mismatched between the left and right trainers and features a suede and leather structure. One pair has a toebox made of red leather and a heel of green suede, while the other switches between the places and materials of both pieces.

The left pair sports Quai 54 branding on the tongue as well as heel and co-branded details appear on the insole. On the tongue of the right shoe is a Jumpman logo, while the traditional Jordan Wings emblem is embroidered in red leather on the heel.

The mudguard, eyestays, collar, and tongue of the sneaker are all covered in black suede strips, which also wrap around the remainder of the shoe. The crimson outsole and creamy midsole complete the esthetic.

The Air Jordan 1 Low SE Quai 54 has the same profile and timeless details that fans adore, such as the encapsulated Air-Sole unit in the heel that provides lightweight cushioning, the rubber cupsole that provides traction on a variety of surfaces, and the genuine and synthetic leather and textile materials that offer durability and comfort.

The AJ 1 Low SE Quai 54 is a sneaker that always steps out with a fresh blast of eye-catching attitude. It is a sneaker that celebrates the culture and spirit of Quai 54, one of the most prestigious and exciting streetball tournaments in the world.

