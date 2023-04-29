Nike’s Air Jordan AJKO 1 Low "White Dark Royal" shoes: Where to get, price, release date, and more details explored 

Jordan Brand frequently turns to the past to reintroduce fresh iterations or hues of enduring Air Jordan sneakers. In recent years, Air Jordan AJKO 1, a "knock-off" of the legendary AJ 1, which uses canvas and slightly altered cut to the model's many panels, has made a comeback.

The AJKO 1 Low, which brings the high-top style down, was unveiled earlier this year in collaboration with Union LA and has since been seen in several colorways, including "Bred" and "Shadow" iterations. The pair recently surfaced in a "White Dark Royal" hue, adding another to the lineup.

The "White Dark Royal" colorway of the AJKO 1 Low is set to be released on May 1st, 2023, through Nike.com as well as a few select Jordan Brand retail shops. Interested buyers can purchase the shoes in men's sizing only, with a retail price of $120 for each pair.

Due to the shoe's resemblance to the "Kentucky" Dunk, one of the most sought-after colorways from the "Be True To Your School" Pack, significant demand is anticipated.

Nike’s Air Jordan 1 KO Low "White Dark Royal" shoes are complimented by sail hues all over

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Air Jordan 1 KO Low shoes (Image via END. Clothing)

The Air Jordan KO 1 Low is a low-top version of AJKO 1, a canvas-based variant of the iconic Air Jordan 1 that debuted in 1985. Since its inception, the silhouette has been released in several classic colorways inspired by the original AJ 1. One of the latest colorways to join the lineup is the "White Dark Royal" edition.

The "White Dark Royal" colorway features a simple and clean two-tone color scheme that showcases the canvas construction of the upper. It has a white canvas base with dark royal blue canvas overlays on the toe boxes, eyestays, and heel counters.

Additionally, the Swooshes and heel tabs are made of dark royal blue nubuck leather, adding some contrast and texture to the design. The tongue is also a white canvas with a dark royal blue Nike logo patch on top. The AJKO branding is embroidered on the heel in white, replacing the usual Wings logo of the AJ 1.

The interior of the shoe has a retro touch with the size stamped on the medial sockliner in black. As opposed to the outer sole units, which are made of dark royal blue rubber and feature a traditional traction pattern, the midsole is sail-colored and has an AJKO-specific mold.

If you love the classic look and feel of the AJ 1 but want something more casual and reasonably priced, check out the AJKO 1 Low. The canvas material also gives the shoe a vintage vibe that suits its heritage.

The AJKO 1 Low "White Dark Royal" is a must-have for any sneaker collector who appreciates the history and legacy of the Air Jordan 1 and the Nike Dunk. The shoe combines simplicity, quality, and style in a low-top silhouette that can be worn with any outfit. Whether you're a fan of basketball, skateboarding, or streetwear, you can't go wrong with this timeless pair of kicks.

