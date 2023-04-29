Nike Dunk Low “Salmon Toe” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Just when we thought Nike had run out of ideas for its enduringly famous Dunk Low silhouette, they surprised us by introducing the Nike Dunk Low "Salmon Toe." This is an extremely striking new edition of the sneaker, especially when compared to recently revealed colorways like the "Gray Fog" and the "Mini Swoosh," and is sure to catch everyone's attention. The shoe is entirely wrapped in a Hyper Royal/Sanddrift-Emerald Rise-Red Stardust color scheme.

The Nike Dunk Low “Salmon Toe” is expected to be released sometime in early 2023, exclusively in GS sizes. The retail price is set at $90 for grade-school sizes, $70 for preschool, and $55 for toddlers, which is relatively affordable compared to some of the other Dunk Low releases.

The shoe is likely to sell out quickly, as most Dunk Lows do, so fans of the colorway should keep an eye out for official release details and availability.

Nike Dunk Low “Salmon Toe” shoe is a Fresh Take on a Classic Silhouette

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike has released a plethora of Dunk Low colorways in recent years, catering to the high demand for retro-inspired sneakers. One of the latest additions to the lineup is the Nike Dunk Low “Salmon Toe”, a GS-exclusive (grade school) release that features a pink toebox reminiscent of Ronnie Fieg’s iconic GEL-Lyte III collaboration with ASICS.

The Nike Dunk Low “Salmon Toe” sports a clean and simple color scheme, with a white leather base and navy blue overlays on the upper. The pink toebox adds a pop of contrast and flair, while the white midsole and navy blue outsole completes the look. The shoe also features white laces, a white tongue with a navy blue Nike tag, and a navy blue Swoosh on the sides.

The Nike Dunk Low “Salmon Toe” is a fresh take on the classic silhouette, offering a subtle nod to one of the most coveted sneaker collaborations of all time.

The "Salmon Toe" presents us with a take on the 1980s basketball shoe that is currently more popular than ever. The toebox region has a full leather construction and is colored salmon pink. The collar has a colorful light menta hue, and the midfoot panels get a dramatic game royal makeover, creating a look that's unlike anything we've seen before.

As if that weren't already eye-catching enough, a beige Swoosh shoots through the laterals as well as medials, and everything lies atop a clean, white midsole that has been designed for both city streets and hardcourts. The multicolored masterpiece is completed with this piece's matching blue rubber outsole.

The Nike Dunk Low “Salmon Toe” is one of the many exciting colorways that Nike has in store for the Dunk Low in 2023.

The shoe is a testament to the enduring popularity and appeal of Dunk Low, which has been around since 1985 and has become one of Nike’s most iconic and influential models. The shoe is also a great option for those who want to cop a pair of Dunks without breaking the bank or resorting to resellers.

The Nike Dunk Low “Salmon Toe” shoe is expected to drop soon, so stay tuned for more updates and information on how to get your hands on a pair.

