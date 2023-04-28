Nike Dunk Low Gingham yellow shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

The Nike Dunk Low is produced in various styles by Swoosh, and patterns seem to be used quite a bit, in addition to worn leathers and vintage-inspired accents. This most recent colorway only serves to underline this point, as Swoosh has completely engulfed the Peter Moore-created silhouette in a vibrant yellow gingham.

The Nike Dunk Low Gingham Yellow is expected to be released sometime during Fall 2023 at Nike.com and select retailers for $110. The shoe is part of a larger collection of gingham-themed Nike Dunks that also includes blue and pink colorways.

Nike Dunk Low Gingham Yellow shoes are a picnic-ready pair for summertime

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The world's top footwear manufacturer, Nike, based in Oregon, has maintained its position as 2023 enters its fourth month. The Swoosh label is the market leader in sporting apparel and sneaker.

The business has had a great year as it has expanded its selection of cutting-edge sneaker lines and added iconic updates to its classic sneaker designs. The Air Max 270, Tatum 1, Ja 1, and Jordan 23/7 are just a few of the fresh and in-vogue shoe designs the Swoosh brand has released.

Similarly, Nike has heavily emphasized the Dunk silhouette in addition to launching new shoes and highlighting technology breakthroughs. On the company's website, it is described how the classic Nike Dunk Low evolved:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

The description further states:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

The new Nike Dunk Low Gingham Yellow is a fresh and fun take on the classic basketball shoe, featuring a bright yellow gingham pattern that covers the entire upper. The gingham print is reminiscent of a picnic blanket, adding a touch of whimsy and nostalgia to the otherwise simple silhouette.

The shoe also features white leather accents on the Swooshes, heel tabs, lace eyelets, and toe boxes, creating a contrast that highlights the gingham motif. The tongue and heel branding are also done in yellow, matching the rest of the upper. The shoe is complete with a gum rubber outsole that adds some warmth and durability to the design.

The Gingham Yellow is a perfect pair for spring and summer, as it brings a cheerful and playful vibe to any outfit. Whether you're heading to a picnic, a park, or a party, these shoes will make you stand out with their eye-catching color and pattern.

The shoe also offers comfort and performance, as it is made with quality leather and mesh materials that provide breathability and support. The gum rubber outsole also offers traction and grip on various surfaces.

In the coming weeks of 2023, the brand will release the Nike Dunk Low Gingham "Yellow" model. Prospective purchasers can browse the SNKRS app or sign up for the official Swoosh website to keep up with the well-known sneakers.

