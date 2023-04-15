Ja Morant x Nike Ja 1 “Sundial” Shoes: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored 

The Nike Ja 1 is one of the hottest signature sneakers of 2023, as it marks Morant’s rise to stardom in the NBA. The young star has been making waves with his electrifying performances for the Memphis Grizzlies, earning him comparisons to legends like Derrick Rose and Russell Westbrook. With his own sneaker line with Nike, Morant is ready to take his game and his style to the next level. The grade school exclusive "Sundial" colorway will be the latest addition to the silhouette's catalog.

If you are looking for a pair of sneakers that will make your kid stand out this summer, you might want to check out the Nike Ja 1 “Sundial” shoes. These are a kids exclusive colorway of Ja Morant’s debut signature sneaker with Nike, which is set to release on May 8th, 2023.

The retail price for each pair is set $90. Interested shoppers can buy them from the Nike’s online stores and its partnering retail sellers.

Ja Morant x Nike Ja 1 “Sundial” shoes will be dressed in White Cobalt Bliss tones

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Nike Ja 1 is a basketball shoe that reflects Morant’s explosive and dynamic playstyle on the court. It features a mixture of mesh, leather, and TPU materials on the upper, providing breathability, durability, and support. The shoe also has a foam midsole with a Zoom Air unit in the forefoot for responsive cushioning and a rubber outsole with a multi-directional traction pattern for optimal grip.

The Swoosh brand underlined their partnership with the enthusiastic athlete on their website, saying:

“Morant is Nike Basketball’s first Gen Z signature athlete. His bold, fearless style of play represents the evolution of the game and ignites a spark in modern basketball culture. Morant sets an example for Gen Z athletes everywhere as a leader who creates the future of the sport through his creativity, authenticity and style.”

Sneaker News @SneakerNews

Release Date: May 8th, 2023 ($90) UPDATE: Nike JA 1 GS "Sundial"Release Date: May 8th, 2023 ($90) UPDATE: Nike JA 1 GS "Sundial" 🌞 Release Date: May 8th, 2023 ($90) https://t.co/PadX53RsWI

The Nike Ja 1 “Sundial” colorway is inspired by the bright and cheerful colors of the season. It has a white leather base with a light blue mesh overlay on the toebox and midfoot. The leather panels near the forefoot and the TPU eyestays have a white, yellow, green, and blue camo pattern that adds some flair to the design.

The lace set and the tongue tag are green, while the tongue and sockliner are blue. The heel tab and heel overlay are aqua green and blue, respectively. The Swoosh logos on the sides are yellow, while the Ja logo on the tongue and the Nike logo on the heel are white. The midsole is white with blue speckles, while the outsole has a multi-color camo print that matches the upper.

If you are interested in this colorway, make sure to mark your calendars and stay tuned to the Swoosh’s online stores or get the SNKRS app for instant updates on the launch.

The Nike Ja 1 “Sundial” shoes are not the only colorway of Morant’s signature sneaker that will be dropping this summer. There are also three other launch colorways that will be releasing in men’s and grade school sizes: “Day 1,” “Phantom,” "EYBL," and “Game Royal”.

Poll : 0 votes