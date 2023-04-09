Nike Ja 1 "Light Smoke Grey": Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored

The Nike Ja 1 is Ja Morant's first pair of signature shoes. He is the most recent athlete to represent Nike. Following a sneak peek of the inaugural colorways, the brand-new "Light Smoke Grey" iteration of the silhouette recently appeared online. The White/Light Smoke Grey-Black-Phantom-Light Bone-Photon Dust color scheme covers the complete shoe.

The Nike Ja 1 "Light Smoke Grey" is expected to hit the market on August 11, 2023. These shoes will be available in men's and GS sizes, with a retail price tag of $110 and $90 per pair, respectively. The sneakers will be released online and in-store through Nike.com and the SNKRS app.

Ja Morant x Nike Ja 1 shoes will be dressed in “Light Smoke Grey” ensemble

Here's another look at the shoes (Image via Instagram/@yankeekicks)

Nike has been making waves in the basketball world with its latest signature shoe, the Nike Ja 1. The sneakers are inspired by the dynamic playstyle and personality of Ja Morant, the rising star of the Memphis Grizzlies and the 2020 NBA Rookie of the Year. The Nike Ja 1 is designed to provide comfort, support, responsiveness, and style for players who want to emulate Morant's explosive moves and fearless attitude on the court.

The Swoosh brand highlighted its collaboration with the aspiring athlete as stated on its website:

“Morant is Nike Basketball’s first Gen Z signature athlete. His bold, fearless style of play represents the evolution of the game and ignites a spark in modern basketball culture. Morant sets an example for Gen Z athletes everywhere as a leader who creates the future of the sport through his creativity, authenticity and style.”

One of the upcoming colorways of the shoe, the Nike Ja 1 "Light Smoke Grey," is scheduled to release on August 11, 2023. The colorway features a white mesh upper with contrasting black and grey accents on the swooshes, laces, lining, and midfoot panels. The sneakers also have pops of orange and yellow on the tongue and heel logos, which are Morant's personal touches.

The tongue logo is a stylized "JM" with a crown, representing his nickname "King of the South," while the heel logo is a combination of his jersey number "12" and his initials "JM." The outsole of the shoe bears Morant's phrase "All Heart," while the insole bears his signature.

The new colorway is not only esthetically pleasing but also performance-oriented. The sneaker features a full-length Zoom Air unit that provides cushioning and bounces for every step. The sneaker also has a reinforced midfoot that adds stability and support for lateral movements.

The outsole has a herringbone pattern that offers traction and grip on different surfaces. The sneakers' padded collar and tongue further improve comfort and fit.

Keep an eye out for the 2023 release of the upcoming Ja Morant x Nike Ja 1 "Light Smoke Grey" colorway. Continue to track the company's official site and SNKRS app for the official launch dates.

The Nike Ja 1 "Light Smoke Grey" is one of the many colorways that Nike has planned for Morant's first signature model. Other colorways include "Day One," which pays homage to Morant's draft night outfit; "Trivia," which features trivia questions about Morant's life and career on the upper; and "Mismatch," which has different color schemes on each shoe. The silhouette is a testament to Morant's rise to stardom and his impact on the game of basketball.

