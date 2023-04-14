Nike Ja 1 "Ember Glow" shoes: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored 

Nike is a company that continuously pushes the limits of sneaker design. The Swoosh features a roster of talent that includes some of the best players in addition to cutting-edge technology that merges performance and flair. The Ja 1 is Ja Morant's trademark shoe with Nike, and he is one of the NBA's newest stars.

Numerous colors have been announced for the Spring/Summer and Fall/Winter seasons. The silhouette's "Ember Glow" colorway was revealed in early images that recently surfaced online and is scheduled to enter stores later this year.

The Nike Ja 1 "Ember Glow" shoes are the latest colorway for Ja Morant's first signature shoe with the Swoosh basketball design team. On July 3, 2023, they will go on sale at a few selected retailers and the brand's online store. The retail price is anticipated to be $110 for each pair.

Ja Morant x Nike Ja 1 "Ember Glow" shoes are covered in red and blue overlays

Take a closer look at the upcoming Ja 1 sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Ja Morant, the newest athlete to represent Nike, recently debuted his first signature sneakers, the Nike Ja 1. Following the preview of the initial colorways, the team debuted their "Ember Glow" iteration, which surely delighted both Swoosh and the player's fans. This is the latest colorway of Ja Morant's first signature shoe, one of the NBA's youngest and most exciting stars.

The Swoosh brand highlighted its collaboration with the aspiring athlete as stated on its website:

“Morant is Nike Basketball’s first Gen Z signature athlete. His bold, fearless style of play represents the evolution of the game and ignites a spark in modern basketball culture. Morant sets an example for Gen Z athletes everywhere as a leader who creates the future of the sport through his creativity, authenticity and style."

The Ja 1 "Ember Glow" shoes are part of the Spring/Summer 2023 lineup of Morant's signature model. They feature a vibrant red hue on most of the upper, which is made of mesh, leather, and TPU overlays for durability and breathability. The Swoosh logo on the sides is in blue lightning, with a slight purple tint on the edges.

The tongue tags are split between purple on the right shoe and blue on the left shoe. The heel tabs have Morant's "JA" logo on the tongue labels and his number "12" embroidered on them. The midsole is white and has Zoom Air cushioning for comfort and responsiveness. The outsole is black and has a grippy pattern for traction.

These shoes are a great option for basketball fans who want to show their support for Ja Morant and his explosive style of play. They are also a stylish choice for casual wear, as they have a bold and eye-catching color scheme that can spice up any outfit. Whether you are on or off the court, you can rock these shoes with confidence and flair.

Watch for the upcoming Ja Morant x Nike Ja 1 "Ember Glow" colorway, which is scheduled for release in 2023. The confirmed launch dates will be posted on the company's official website or SNKRS app, so keep checking.

