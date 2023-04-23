Nike Dunk Low "Green and Blue" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The grade school-only collection from Nike Sportswear has received a lot of attention, and it frequently features designs that are more unique than those made for adults. A new addition to the collection, Peter Moore's Dunk Low has arrived in its most recent kid-only silhouette, clad in a White/Light Lemon Twist-Stadium Green-Game Royal palette.

The Dunk Low GS Green and Blue is expected to be released on May 20, 2023, as per Kicks On Fire. They will be available at a retail price of $90 at select Nike retailers and online platforms. Given that the sneakers are expected to sell out quickly, make sure to mark your calendars and get ready to cop this fresh and fun pair of sneakers.

Nike Dunk Low GS Green and Blue shoe is a fresh and fun pair for kids

Here's a detailed look at the shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike, the industry leader in sportswear and sneakers, has continued to maintain its position as the world's leading footwear innovator with fresh and unique designs. The company has had a successful year as it grows its collection of brand-new, technologically cutting-edge sneaker lines and introduces iconic upgrades to its historical sneaker styles.

The swoosh label has introduced several new shoe styles, including the Air Max 270, Tatum 1, and Jordan 23/7. The brand has also put a lot of emphasis on the Dunk design in addition to developing new sneakers and stressing technological advancements. Nike has expanded its line of Dunk shoes by making several changes to the shoe type and its variations.

The brand is known for its iconic and versatile sneakers, and Dunk Low is one of its most popular models. The Dunk Low was originally released in 1985 as a basketball shoe, but soon became a streetwear staple for its simple yet stylish design.

The shoe has been reimagined in various colorways over the years, and the latest version is the Dunk Low GS Green and Blue. The origin of the silhouette is mentioned on Swoosh's website as,

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters."

The description further states:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

The style adopts an all-leather top with a white foundation coating on the toebox, quarter panel, and collar that is highlighted by vivid colors. Swoosh motifs and heel tabs are dressed in yellow, while the toppings on the mudguard as well as eyestays are green, and the heel overlay is blue.

Meanwhile, the tongue is covered in green nylon, which is contrasted by a pair of white laces, a blue tongue tag, and a white Nike logo. A white Dunk midsole with a green rubber outsole completes the look.

The GS Green and Blue are the perfect pairs for kids who love bright and fun colors. The shoes are comfortable, durable, and easy to match with any outfit. The shoes also have a retro vibe that appeals to both kids and adults who appreciate the classic Nike Dunk style.

The new Dunk Low "Green Blue" version will be released this year. To stay updated on the design and its release date, prospective buyers can register for notifications on the SNKRS app or the official Swoosh website.

