Jayson Tatum x Jordan Tatum 1 “Old School” shoes: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored 

Celtics player Jayson Tatum, who has actively worked with Jordan Brand, recently introduced his own signature style, the Jordan Tatum 1. Following the teaser of its inaugural colorways, other interesting variations of the basketball silhouette are appearing online, the most recent of which is the "Old School" variant. The “Old School” colorway appears to be wrapped in a Bred-inspired red and black.

Jordan Tatum 1 "Old School" is set to be released on July 15, 2023, through Nike and select Jordan Brand retailers online and in-store. The shoe will be available in full-family sizing, including men’s, grade school, preschool, and toddler variants. While the first two are marked at $120 and $90, the next two are priced at $75 and $55 per pair, respectively.

The new colorway is expected to be one of the most sought-after versions of Jordan Tatum 1, as it combines a classic color scheme with a modern silhouette that reflects Tatum's personality and game.

Jayson Tatum x Jordan Tatum 1 “Old School” shoes will come in Bred-inspired colorway

Take another look at the upcoming signature shoe colorway (Image via Twitter/@masterchefian)

Jayson Tatum is one of the brightest stars in the NBA today. The Boston Celtics forward has been making waves with his impressive skills and style on and off the court. As a testament to his talent and influence, he became the first player to sign a signature shoe deal with Jordan Brand in 2020.

His debut sneaker, Jordan Tatum 1, was officially unveiled in March 2023 and has since been released in various colorways inspired by his personal life and interests.

One of the most anticipated colorways of Jordan Tatum 1 is the "Bred" or "Old School" version, which pays homage to the classic black and red scheme that Michael Jordan popularized with his iconic Air Jordan sneakers.

The "Old School" colorway also draws inspiration from Tatum's Air Jordan 14 Low PE that took cues from his 1960s mustang. The shoe features a black mesh upper with red underlays, metallic silver accents on the tongue logo, Jumpman logo, and heel tab, and a grey sole unit with a visible Zoom Air unit near the forefoot. The shoe also has Tatum's signature and number 0 on the heel tab, as well as his initials on the tongue.

Jordan Tatum 1 is designed to be the lightest shoe in Jordan Brand's performance line this season, equipping the next generation of players with the tools for success.

The shoe boasts a lightweight mesh upper that provides breathability and flexibility, a tumbled leather collar and heel that offer support and durability, a foam midsole that delivers cushioning and responsiveness, and a rubber outsole that features a zonal traction pattern for optimal grip on different surfaces. The shoe also incorporates a TPU overlay that wraps around the eyestays and toebox for added stability and protection.

If you are a fan of Jayson Tatum or Jordan Brand, you don't want to miss out on this release. Jordan Tatum 1 "Old School" is a sneaker that celebrates Tatum's rise to stardom and his connection to the legacy of Michael Jordan. Interested readers can easily sign up on swoosh’s website or install the SNKRS app to stay posted on the upcoming launch.

