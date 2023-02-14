Nike Air Jordan 14 “Black/Red” shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

Even though the Jordan Brand will release a few new variations in 2023, everyone is more intrigued about the Air Jordan 14 "Black/Red" iteration. The special edition sneakers will debut in an eponymous black base with red highlights.

It's anticipated that Air Jordan 14 "Black/Red" colorway will hit the sneaker market sometime around the 2023 holiday season. The sneaker, featuring a contemporary shoe design, will be sold for $200 per pair.

The sneakers will be available for purchase through the Nike SNKRS app and a few other associated retail stores for Jordanheads.

Nike Air Jordan 14 “Black/Red” shoes are highlighted with crisp white accents all over

A close look at the upcoming shoes (Image via Instagram/@zsneakerheadz)

Leaks indicate that Jordan Brand is going all out for the 2023 holiday season, with releases ranging from Air Jordan 11 "DMP" to Air Jordan 5 "Georgetown." As was previously announced over the weekend, the Air Jordan 14 will take part in the festivities, doing so in a typical "Black/Red" colorblocking.

Jordan Brand’s webpage underlines the backstory of the 14th signature silhouette:

“The Air Jordan XIV quickly went from zero to legendary. During the 1998 Finals, Tinker slipped an early AJ XIV prototype to MJ, asking him to refrain from wearing it. But MJ took a liking to the shoe, wearing them en route to his sixth and final ring. The AJ XIV would also be the last signature model worn on court by Jordan with the Chicago Bulls.”

It continued:

“The shoes came to be known as some of the most comfortable Air Jordans ever, but it was their revolutionary technology that truly set them apart. The model was low-cut, built for both speed and control with dual zoom units and breathable mesh vents on the outsole. It all added up to a shoe worthy of a legend's game.”

The Air Jordan 14 initially appeared in 1998 and was inspired by high-end automobiles, specifically the Ferrari 550M. The silhouette is often downplayed in favor of Air Jordan 1, Air Jordan 4, and similar models, despite the fact that it still receives fresh hues and PEs.

However, the sneaker will soon be back for the holidays in 2023, dressed in a color scheme of "Black," "White," and "University Red." Unfortunately, there are no official images of the sneakers so far. The shown mockup image was recently shared by a trusted Jordan brand insider, namely ZSneakerheadz.

Keep a watchful eye out for the next Air Jordan 14 “Black/Red” colorway that will supposedly drop later this year. To keep yourself updated on the colorway, sign up on the Swoosh’s official website, or download its SNKRS app to receive a confirmed launch date and other details.

Apart from the aforementioned colorway, the NBA legend’s eponymous shoe company is also making preparations for the debut of “Metallic Silver” and “Laney” colorways in the coming months.

While Metallic Silver is scheduled for March 3, 2023, Laney will be available from May 27, 2023 onwards. Both variants will be accessible on the online and offline stores of Nike’s SNKRS app and select retail partners.

