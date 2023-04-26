Air Jordan 1 Mid “Teal Chenille” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

The Jordan brand has garnered a great deal of respect and reputation in the sneaker world, particularly for the Air Jordan 1 model. The original silhouette is now being advertised in various colorways in 2023, the year AJ 1 celebrates its 40th birthday.

The "Teal Chenille" colorway of the mid-top version of the shoe is the most recent iteration of the design and comes clad in a Bleached Turquoise-Sky J Teal-Barely Green-Sail color scheme.

The Air Jordan 1 Mid “Teal Chenille” shoes will enter the sneaker world sometime around fall 2023. These women’s exclusive footwear pieces can be availed online as well as at offline outlets of Nike and a few of its affiliated retail merchants. The price of the shoes is expected to be $135 for each pair. which is comparable to other Air Jordan 1 Mid models.

Air Jordan 1 Mid “Teal Chenille” shoes are highlighted with contrasting sail hues

Here's another look at the upcoming shoes (Image via Nike)

The Air Jordan 1 Mid is a popular shoe model inspired by the original Air Jordan 1, which was worn by Michael Jordan in his rookie season in 1985. The mid-top version offers a modern twist on the classic design, with fresh colors and materials that appeal to fans of the Jordan Brand. Explaining the origin and backstory of the iconic first signature shoe, Nike’s Jordan brand webpage states,

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected.”

It further reads,

“Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential. Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

This colorway of the AJ 1 Mids is undoubtedly one of the most striking ones that sneakerheads have seen in a very long time. It features panels of bleached turquoise all over the base of green leather. The pair surprisingly adopted the cut-out Swoosh from the Zoom CMFT 2 line, providing a sleek and streamlined style and feel.

The classic Jumpman logo as well as the winged basketball emblem are featured across the tongue and ankle. The Air midsole is painted in an off-white sail tone underneath, and the eye-catching design is complete with a matching rubber outsole.

Meanwhile, the Chenille fabric adds a touch of texture and contrast to the smooth leather, creating a unique look that stands out from other Air Jordan 1 Mid releases.

The AJ 1 Mid “Teal Chenille” shoes are not only stylish, but also comfortable and durable. They feature an Air-Sole unit in the heel that provides cushioning and impact protection, as well as a padded collar that offers support and a snug fit. The rubber outsole has a circular traction pattern that enhances grip and stability on different surfaces.

The AJ 1 Mid “Teal Chenille” shoes are a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts who appreciate the history and heritage of the Jordan Brand. They are also a great choice for anyone who wants to add some flair and personality to their casual outfits. The shoes are versatile and easy to match with different colors and styles, making them a worthy addition to any shoe collection.

