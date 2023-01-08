Nike Dunk Low "Kentucky Alternate" sneakers: Where to buy, price, and more explored

Nike had a successful year in 2022, thanks to the launch of multiple colorways of Air Force 1, which was in line with its 40th anniversary. Now, with the arrival of a new year, the swoosh label is planning to release multiple new makeovers upon its all-time classic silhouette, Dunk Low.

Following an Air Force 1-centric 2022 year, the Beaverton-based sportswear brand aims for 2023 to be a Dunk-centric year with many sneakers ahead in line. The latest makeover to be revealed over the sought-after Dunk Low silhouette is the "Kentucky Alternate."

The official release date for this iteration of Dunk Low sneakers hasn't been revealed by the swoosh label yet. However, according to the media outlet Hypebeast, the pair is slated to be released later in 2023 via Nike, SNKRS, and the label's select retailers at a retail price of $110.

The upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Kentucky Alternate" sneakers are inspired by the 1985-released "Be True to Your School" sneaker pack

Peter Moore-designed Nike Dunk Low silhouettes were debuted by the swoosh label back in 1985 as basketball sneakers. The pairs were quick to rise in popularity as sneakerheads and labels alike were interested in the potential of the shoe model. Moreover, the sneakers were capable of being dressed in multiple colorblocking schemes, which piqued the interest of several fans.

Over the years, the silhouette has been a model for multiple collaborations and has become a wardrobe staple due to colorways such as Panda. Due to its quick fame, it was soon heralded as a celebrated shoe for multiple sub-cultures, including basketball, skateboarding, and lifestyle.

Whereas the skating community introduced the Dunk SB model in 2002, the streetwear community has recently embraced this model by the swoosh label. Suffice to say, the 37-year-old silhouette has had a fascinating history, and the official site introduces the shoes' fans with a brief backstory, stating:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985. Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

The silhouette has also been adapted into multiple iterations, including remastered, high-top, mid-top, SB, and low-top. The latter of which is being clad in a "Kentucky Alternate" makeover. The sneakers will be released in 2023 along with some other makeovers, such as "Year of the Rabbit," "Rainbow Trout," "White and Team Gold," and "Noble Green."

Moreover, the shoes will be released in a traditional two-toned makeover. The "Kentucky Alternate" sneakers take design cues from the classic "Kentucky" colorway, which was released in 1985 as a part of the "Be True to Your School" pack. The silhouette replaces the white hue with light grey and features a lighter tone of a blue tint compared to the original.

Meanwhile, the base of the sneaker comes constructed out of pale grey tumbled leather that is visible upon the medial panels, toe boxes, and rears. The grey hue contrasts with blue-toned overlays accentuating the lacing system, mudguards, ankle flaps, and heel tabs. The look is then finished off with white swoosh logos, nylon tongues, midsoles, and blue rubber outsoles.

