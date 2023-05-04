Sean Wotherspoon x Adidas Orketro "Off White" Shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Sean Wotherspoon, a renowned sneaker collector, has once again teamed up with Adidas to create a new collection of Orketro shoes. The Orketro is a 90s-inspired runner that was introduced earlier this year by Adidas. Wotherspoon has reimagined the shoe with his signature retro style and different color schemes.

The Sean Wotherspoon x Adidas Orketro “Off White” shoes are expected to enter the sneaker world sometime in June 2023. These shoes will be delivered at a retail price of $160 USD per pair. Fans and other curious buyers can find the shoe on the brand’s CONFIRMED app, alongside other online as well as offline retail shops.

Sean Wotherspoon x Adidas Orketro Off White shoes are completed with gum brown sole units

Here's another early image of the upcoming shoe that was shared by the designer (Image via Instagram/@seanwotherspoon)

Sean Wotherspoon has collaborated on a wide range of Adidas silhouettes over the course of his long career. He is the creator of Round Two plus a vintage collector. Following up on what many people believe to be his best Adidas project to date, Wotherspoon has now joined forces with the brand to release the classic Orketro model in a subtle "Off White" color.

For the unfamiliar, the Superstar Superearth collaboration was Wotherspoon’s first project with Adidas, which celebrated Earth Day with a vegan-friendly design. Apart from this, the duo also offered their joint ZX 8000 collab sneakers as a part of Adidas’ A-ZX series, which invited various partners to reinterpret the classic silhouette. Wotherspoon’s version was dubbed Superearth and featured a patchwork design of different fabrics and patterns.

Following this, the two presented EQT Support 93 collaboration, which was inspired by vintage sportswear. Next, they offered a Superturf Adventure collab - a hiking-inspired shoe.

Sole Retriever @SoleRetriever



rtrv.in/3APPYJw DROPPING IN JUNE: Sean Wotherspoon x adidas Orketro Off White DROPPING IN JUNE: Sean Wotherspoon x adidas Orketro Off Whitertrv.in/3APPYJw https://t.co/I7vu53OUWY

Lastly, one of the most anticipated Gazelle Indoor collaboration was another corduroy-based shoe that came in two colorways. And for the most recent launch, they will offer the shoe label’s Orketro silhouette in Off White.

The latest Sean Wotherspoon x Adidas Orketro Off White shoe collection is part of Wotherspoon’s ongoing partnership with Adidas, which started in 2020 with the Superstar Superearth collaboration.

The duo's Orketro collection will offer three colorways. Each colorway features a mesh base with suede panels and stitching in different hues.

Unlike the initial collaboration, this pair is entirely made of canvas and still has its multi-paneled layout. The toe bears the Three Stripes logo, while the entire top is covered in ragged canvas panels. The SW-branded tongue features green accents, and the remaining part of the upper is monochromatic due to tone-on-tone stitching.

Sean Wotherspoon as well as Adidas logos may be found on the cork-based insole. The design is finished with a gum outer sole unit and a creamy adiPRENE+ midsole.

To note, Wotherspoon is known for his love of vintage clothing and sneakers, as well as his collaborations with other brands such as Nike, Asics and Hot Wheels.

The Sean Wotherspoon x Adidas Orketro collection is a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts who appreciate retro aesthetics and vibrant colors. The shoes are versatile and can be styled with various outfits and accessories.

The shoes are also eco-friendly, as they use recycled materials and cork insoles, and testament to Wotherspoon's creativity and Adidas' innovation.

