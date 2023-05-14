Nike KD 15 50 Years of Hip Hop Shoes: Where to get, price, release date, and more details explored 

Nike has been releasing a stunning range of sneakers in honor of the 50th anniversary of the hip-hop genre, celebrating the genre's rich history and culture. The Nike KD15 is the newest model to join the roster. The KD15 continues to reflect Kevin Durant's passion for music, as Durant previously collaborated with hip-hop producer 9th Wonder on another colorway.

The KD15 "50 Years of Hip Hop" shoes are set to release on June 1, 2023, at select Nike Basketball retailers and Nike.com at $150. If you are a fan of Durant, hip hop, or both, you won't want to miss this opportunity to cop these sneakers and show your appreciation for the culture.

Nike KD15 50 Years of Hip Hop shoe is a tribute to the genre's rich history

Here's a detailed look on the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Swoosh is celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop with a special edition of the KD15, the signature shoe of NBA superstar Kevin Durant. The Nike KD 15 50 Years of Hip Hop shoes are a homage to the music genre that was born in August 1973, when DJ Kool Herc mixed tracks and provided spoken words at his sister's graduation party in the Bronx. Hip-hop has since evolved into a global phenomenon that influences fashion, art, and culture.

The shoes feature a black and off-white color scheme that contrasts the mesh and leather upper with a crinkled sail midsole and outsole. The shoes also have some unique details that pay tribute to the hip-hop culture, such as 50 Years of Hip-Hop labels on the tongue, which acknowledge the milestone of the genre and its impact on society.

Furthermore, the ‘Easy Money' branding on the leather heel pull tabs and on the insoles, is a reference to Durant's nickname and his love for music. Durant is a huge fan of hip-hop and has a Tupac tattoo on his left leg.

The shoe has a gold metallic microphone hangtag, which symbolizes the voice and expression of hip-hop artists and their influence on generations.

The new "50 Years of Hip Hop" colorway is not only a stylish and comfortable pair of sneakers but also a statement piece that celebrates the history and legacy of hip-hop. The shoes are part of a larger collection by the Swoosh label that includes other retros and models inspired by the genre.

FastSoleUK @FastSoleUK

fastsole.co.uk/sneaker-news/n… Nike KD 15’s Ode to Hip-Hop’s Golden Jubilee Nike KD 15’s Ode to Hip-Hop’s Golden Jubileefastsole.co.uk/sneaker-news/n… https://t.co/xIZxTnqPs5

The KD 15 50 Years of Hip Hop shoes can be a way of expressing your personality, your passions, and your values. The shoes are a tribute to the hip-hop culture that has shaped the world for the past 50 years and continues to do so today.

Whether you are a sneakerhead, a music lover, or both, you will surely appreciate the design, quality, and meaning behind these shoes.

The brand-new Kevin Durant x Nike KD15 "50 years of hip-hop" colorway will be unveiled in the upcoming weeks. Therefore, interested readers are strongly advised to register on the Swoosh label's official website to receive timely updates.

