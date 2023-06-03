Eastside Golf x Air Jordan 6 Low Golf "1961" Shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Jordan Brand and Eastside Golf have been partners since 2021, and they're about to unveil their most recent collection of collaborative designs. The assortment will include a limited-edition Eastside Golf x Air Jordan 6 Low Golf "1961" variant alongside the recently teased Jordan ADG 4 shoe, among other items. In the fall of 2023, specific stores, Eastside Golf's website, and Nike.com are anticipated to house the Eastside Golf x Air Jordan 6 Low Golf sneakers.

The suggested retail price for the pair is $240 USD. These joint low-top pairs will be delivered via online as well as the in-store locations of the partnering brands and some other authorized Jordan Brand sellers. The packaging for the footwear will be unique and go along with the collection's theme.

Eastside Golf x Air Jordan 6 Low Golf "1961" shoes are adorned with green and black hues

Here's another look at the upcoming golf shoes (Image via Twitter/@sneakerologue)

Eastside Golf is a black-owned company that aims to promote golf among young people while also advancing multiculturalism and equality in the sport. Since 2021, the firm has collaborated with Jordan Brand to produce limited-edition versions of various Air Jordan silhouettes. The two collaborators return in 2023 with a new collection that features the Eastside Golf x Air Jordan 6 Low Golf sneakers.

According to Jordan Brand's official website, the creation and genesis of the sixth signature sneaker were as follows:

“During the 1990-91 season, in the face of a cool adversity from their long-standing Detroit rivals, the Bulls stayed strong to advance to The Finals for the first time ever. There, Jordan's mid-air elegance was put on full display. And it was while wearing a pair of Air Jordan Vis that Michael Jordan claimed his first championship title.”

It continues as,

“The design of the AJ VI silhouette was famously inspired by MJ's German sportscar. It's very essence conveyed speed and class, laden with touches like a neoprene sleeve, a translucent rubber sole and visible air. As if to validate these design decisions, the AJ VI could be found on the feet of several of pop culture's iconic figures during its debut year.”

The PGA Tour's decision to include non-white players in 1961 served as the inspiration for the most recent joint golf sneakers. The color palette of the boots is white, black, green, and shiny gold, which is similar to the golf course as well as trophy colors.

High-quality black nubuck serves as the boots' base, and white leather is used for the accents. Metallic gold elements are added to the lace locks along with heel pull tabs, whereas the tongue overlay, midsole, and outsole are coated in green. The inscriptions "Change" and "1961" are visible on the sneakers' translucent outer sole unit as an ode to that momentous year.

The Eastside Golf emblem of a swingman in a sweatshirt is included on the tongue overlay.

The latest iteration celebrates the culture and history of golf and its impact on society. Additionally, the collection also aims to raise awareness and funds for various initiatives that support diversity and inclusion in golf.

The duo's Air Jordan 6 Low golf shoes are not the first product of their longstanding partnership. Previously, the two companies collaborated on a number of projects, resulting in the release of special editions of the Air Jordan 1 High and Low, Air Jordan 4, Air Jordan 12, and Jordan ADG 4.

Each partnership has a unique backstory and inspiration, whether it's commemorating Atlanta, Eastside Golf's birthplace, Black History Month, or Michael Jordan's passion for the game.

Poll : 0 votes