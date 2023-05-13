Air Jordan 1 High ‘85 “Metallic Burgundy” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

One of the most popular releases from Peter Moore's classic 1985 AJ 1 High "Metallic Pack" collection is the Air Jordan 1 High '85. The "Metallic Burgundy" shade was one of the pairs that came in the bundle. The Air Jordan 1 High '85 "Metallic Burgundy" will come back in 2024, 38 years after its first release.

The Air Jordan 1 High ‘85 “Metallic Burgundy” is expected to release during spring 2024 at select Jordan Brand retailers, Nike.com, and the SNKRS app. The retail price tag is set at $200 USD, which is higher than the usual price of $170 for the Air Jordan 1 High. The reason for this is that the Air Jordan 1 High ‘85 is made with premium materials and craftsmanship to replicate the original quality and feel of the shoe.

Air Jordan 1 High '85 "Metallic Burgundy" shoes are dressed in crisp white leather panels

Here's another look at the mockup of 2024 release

The Air Jordan 1 High ‘85 is one of the most iconic and influential sneakers of all time. It was the first signature shoe of Michael Jordan, the legendary basketball player who revolutionized the game and the culture. The shoe was designed by Peter Moore, who drew inspiration from the Nike Air Ship, a prototype that Jordan wore before his debut in 1984.

The AJ 1 High ‘85 featured a high-top silhouette, a leather upper, a rubber cupsole, and a Nike Air unit in the heel for cushioning. The shoe also had distinctive details, such as the Wings logo on the collar, the Swoosh logo on the sides, and the Nike Air branding on the tongue.

One of the original colorways of the AJ 1 High ‘85 was the “Metallic Pack,” which consisted of four pairs with metallic accents on the Swoosh, collar, and wings. The pack included the “Metallic Blue,” “Metallic Green,” “Metallic Purple,” and “Metallic Burgundy” versions.

The “Metallic Burgundy” colorway featured a white leather base with a dark red hue on the metallic parts. The shoe had a clean and elegant look that contrasted with some of the more flashy and vibrant colorways of the AJ 1 High ‘85.

The “Metallic Burgundy” variant has never seen a retro release since its debut in 1985. However, that is about to change in 2024, as sources have confirmed that the shoe will be returning in its original form for the first time ever.

The shoe will have a white and team red color scheme, with a white leather upper and metallic burgundy accents on the Swoosh, collar, and Wings. The shoe will also have burgundy Nike Air branding on the tongue, a white midsole, and a burgundy rubber outsole.

The shoe will retain the high-top cut and the shape of the AJ 1 High ‘85, which is slightly different from the modern Air Jordan 1 High. Additionally, the high-top sneaker will come in a special box that resembles the one from 1985.

The AJ 1 High ‘85 “Metallic Burgundy” is a must-have for any sneaker collector or fan of Michael Jordan. The shoe is a piece of history that represents the birth of a legend and a legacy. It is also a rare opportunity to own one of the most elusive and sought-after colorways of the AJ 1 High ‘85.

If sneakerheads are looking for a classic sneaker with a touch of elegance and sophistication, look no further than the arriving “Metallic Burgundy”.

