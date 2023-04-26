Jordan Air Ship PE SP Every Game "Dune Red" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Jordan Brand seems to be exploring new designs for the Air Ship silhouette following the release of numerous two-tone all-leather designs in the previous year. While some fans were disappointed that the Jordan Air Ship PE SP "Every Game" wasn't related to Nigel Sylvester and his "Bike Air" edition, those looking for a new colorway are in luck, as a "Dune Red" version of the shoe is on the way. The classic colorway features a Summit White/Dune Red-Mystic Red-Coconut Milk color scheme.

The Jordan Air Ship PE SP Every Game "Dune Red" is scheduled for release on May 10, 2023, through Nike and select Jordan Brand retailers. The shoe will be available in men's sizing at a retail price of $140. This is a rare opportunity for sneaker fans to cop a piece of history and a homage to one of the greatest players of all time.

Jordan Air Ship PE SP Every Game “Dune Red” shoes are complimented with white hues

Take a closer look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

The Jordan Air Ship is a classic basketball sneaker that was worn by Michael Jordan in his rookie season before he switched to Air Jordan 1. The shoe has been revived by Jordan Brand in recent years with various colorways and collaborations, such as the Nigel Sylvester x Jordan Air Ship PE SP "Bike Air" that was a friends and family exclusive. A new version of the Jordan Air Ship PE SP is set to be released to the public, dubbed the "Every Game" edition.

This colorway pays tribute to Jordan's habit of wearing his University of North Carolina shorts underneath his Chicago Bulls uniform during every game of his professional career. The shoe features a "Dune Red" color scheme that contrasts with the previous "Diffused Blue" version, which was also inspired by the UNC theme.

The Jordan Air Ship PE SP Every Game "Dune Red" has a summit white suede upper with cracked red leather accents on the swoosh, collar, heel tab, and eyestays. The heel tab also features the phrase "Every Game" embroidered in white, replacing the "Bike Air" branding that was seen in Nigel Sylvester's pair. The shoe has a clean and unbranded toe box, unlike the mini Swoosh that was present in the F&F edition.

The midsole is also summit white, while the outer sole unit is mystic red to match the leather details. The shoe has a retro vibe that harkens back to the early days of Jordan's career and his connection to his alma mater.

The shoe is expected to sell out quickly, so be sure to keep an eye out for the upcoming “Dune Red” colorway. You can easily sign up on Nike’s website or download the SNKRS app for instant notifications as soon as it arrives.

In addition to this, the UNC-inspired blue colorway of the Air Ship shoes will also be offered from May 10, 2023. With a similar price tag of $140 per pair, these sneakers will be sold by the online as well as offline outlets of Jordan Brand and its affiliated retail merchants.

