Nigel Sylvester x Jordan Air Ship PE SP "Bike Air" shoes: Release date, price, and more details explored 

Nigel Sylvester, a prominent BMX rider and athlete for the Jordan Brand, teased his most recent shoe collaboration, the Jordan Airship "Bike Air."

The recently appeared Nigel Sylvester x Jordan Air Ship PE SP “Bike Air” colorway is all set to hit the sneaker market on May 10, 2023. These sneakers will be offered with a retail price tag of $140 for each pair.

These sneakers will be sold in men’s sizing options via the offline as well as online outlets of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a slew of partnering Jordan Brand retailers.

Nigel Sylvester x Jordan Air Ship PE SP "Bike Air" edition will be dressed in diffused blue and summit white hues

Here's a detailed view of the in-hand of the sneakers (Image via Twitter/@sneakerhack1)

BMX star Nigel Sylvester became the first member of the biking community to sign with Jordan Brand when the two parties reached an agreement in September 2021.

The two parties had previously collaborated on an Air Jordan 1 project that was inspired by Sylvester's own worn-out pair of AJ 1s, and he had even been given a unique "Black" version in recognition of the publication of his book "Nigel Sylvester: Go." Nigel teased his next Jordan Air Ship PE SP collab on Instagram, which added a "Bike Air" marking to the model, months after presenting this AJ 1 PE.

Take another look at the shoes (Image via Instagram/@nigelsylvester)

The design inspiration for this collaborative Jordan Air Ship sneaker, as shared by Nigel on his social media page reads,

"BIKE AIR. For the design inspiration, we tapped into my upbringing and hometown of Queens, NY. The Air Ship story is essential because it’s the first sneaker MJ wore when he came into the league. This sneaker is about origins and proving yourself. I’ve had to prove myself my entire career, justify my value to the sport of BMX, not be afraid to go against the grain, and create a new blueprint."

Originally, it was anticipated that the pair Sylvester displayed and gave to PJ Tucker would be the exact model made available to the general public. However, legendary sneaker business veteran Frank Cooke has said this version won't be made available to the general public.

JustFreshKicks @JustFreshKicks bit.ly/3mHnePH twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Nigel Sylvester gifting PJ Tucker his Jordan Air Ship “Bike Air” Nigel Sylvester gifting PJ Tucker his Jordan Air Ship “Bike Air” 🚲 bit.ly/3mHnePH twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/xqBW16Tdl6

Although this won't be the precise structure and design that consumers may purchase, the color scheme will be the same on both the F&F and retail pairs, so anticipate some minor variations throughout the model.

Upon examining the "Bike Air"-branded version Nigel shared, we can observe that the design is dominated by summit white leather, with sail hits covering the tongue and diffused blue suede appearing on the Swoosh as well as collar topping.

Here's a detailed view of the heel counters (Image via Instagram/@nigelsylvester)

Back on the heel, the previously stated "Bike Air" embroidery takes the place of the traditional Nike Air writing, while Nigel also embellishes the model's mudguard with a little Swoosh. A sail midsole and a diffused blue rubber outsole complete the look.

Keep an eye out for the newly surfaced Nigel Sylvester x Jordan Air Ship PE SP "Bike Air" colorway that is expected to arrive in the coming months. Fans and other curious buyers can easily sign up on the Nike’s official web page or get the SNKRS app.

Poll : 0 votes