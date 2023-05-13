Nike’s Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 "White Gold" Shoes: Everything we know so far

The Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT, which saw a radical redesign in 2023, is one of the most well-known offshoot models in the lengthy history of the Jordan Brand. To complement a variety of summertime ensembles, the cushioning of the redesigned AJ 1 is now covered in a fresh white ensemble perfectly complimented with gold details. The freshly launched "White Gold" Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 model is expected to dominate the footwear market in 2023.

The Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 "White Gold" shoes will enter the footwear world in the next few weeks of 2023. Although the confirmed release dates and pricing details are kept under cover by the shoe manufacturer, these high-top shoes will be offered by the online and the physical outlets of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a few other retail chains.

Nike’s Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 "White Gold" shoes are embellished with gold branding accents throughout

The Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT shoes are a stylish and cozy update on the original AJ 1, which is the legendary basketball player Michael Jordan's first signature shoe. Due to its daring design, ground-breaking features, and contentious past, the Air Jordan 1—originally introduced in 1984—became a cultural touchstone.

Because the shoe violated the NBA's uniform policy, it was outlawed. However, Nike paid the fines and capitalized on the publicity to increase the shoe's notoriety. According to their website, Michael Jordan's first silhouette's history is as follows:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected.”

It continues:

“Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential. Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

The Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 "White Gold" shoes are the latest iteration of the iconic Air Jordan 1 silhouette, featuring premium suede and Jordan Brand's signature Formula 23 foam for extra comfort and style.

The new "White Gold" shoes have a light orewood brown upper made of soft suede, with celestial gold accents on the Swoosh, the collar, and the tongue. Additionally, the tongue of the high-top shoe has a bright citrus tag with the Zoom Air logo, indicating the cushioning technology inside the shoe.

The midsole is white, while the outsole is gum rubber to provide a contrasting durable grip. The shoes also have a padded collar and an exposed foam tongue for extra comfort and a deconstructed vibe.

The Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 "White Gold" shoes are not just stylish but also comfortable. They feature Zoom Air cushioning in the heel, which provides responsive and lightweight support for every step. They also have Formula 23 foam in the midsole, which is soft and flexible for a smooth ride. The shoes are designed to fit snugly and securely, with a lace-up closure and a perforated toe box for breathability.

The AJ 1 Zoom CMFT 2 "White Gold" shoes are a perfect choice for anyone who loves the classic AJ 1 design but wants to experience a new level of comfort and luxury. These shoes are versatile and easy to wear, as they can match any outfit and occasion.

Whether one wants to rock them on the court, on the street, or in the office, these shoes will make them stand out and feel good.

