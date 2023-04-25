5 best types of Air Jordan 1 iterations

For sneakerheads, the Air Jordan 1 is more than just a sneaker. It is a cultural phenomenon that transcends sports, fashion, and art. Since its debut in 1984, the shoe has been at the forefront of innovation and creativity, inspiring generations of sneakerheads, athletes, and artists. The first signature shoe is also one of the most versatile and diverse sneakers in history.

With different forms, colorways, materials, and collaborations that cater to different tastes and preferences, it is one that all sneakerheads love. They believe that there is an AJ 1 for everyone. From fans of the classic high-top or the sleek low-top to fans of the comfortable Zoom CMFT and the golf-read Golf, to the mid-top that strikes a balance between them all, the AJ 1 is for everyone.

Air Jordan 1 Golf and four other styles of Michael Jordan’s iconic first signature silhouette

1) Air Jordan 1 High

The Air Jordan 1 High is the original and most popular form of this silhouette. It features a high-top cut that covers the ankle, a leather upper with perforations on the toe box, a rubber cup sole with an encapsulated Air unit in the heel, and a rubber outsole with a circular traction pattern. The shoe also has a Nike Swoosh logo on both sides, a Wings logo on the collar, and a Jumpman logo on the tongue.

Some of the most notable colorways of AJ 1 High are Bred, Chicago, Royal, Shadow, Shattered Backboard, Off-White, and Travis Scott. The average price of the high-top shoe is $300, but some rare or limited editions can go for much higher.

2) Air Jordan 1 Mid

The AJ 1 Mid is a lower-cut version of the silhouette that was introduced in 2009. It has a similar design to its high-top counterpart, but with a shorter collar that exposes more of the ankle. The shoe also has less padding on the tongue and collar and sometimes features different materials or details on the upper.

Some of the most popular colorways of the AJ 1 Mid are Bred Toe, Light Smoke Gray, Chicago Black Toe, Melody Ehsani Fearless, and Union Black Toe. The average price of the Air Jordan 1 Mid is $150, but some exclusive or hyped releases can fetch higher prices.

3) Air Jordan 1 Low

The Air Jordan 1 Low is the lowest-cut version of the silhouette that was originally released in 1985. It has a similar design to the AJ1 High and Mid, but with a much lower collar that barely covers the ankle. The shoe also has a smaller Nike Swoosh logo on both sides and sometimes omits the Wings logo on the heel.

Some of the most sought-after colorways of AJ 1 Low are UNC, Travis Scott, Dior, Shadow, and Eastside Golf. The average price of these shoes is $120 per pair, but some rare or collaborative editions can cost much more.

4) Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT

The Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT is a modernized and comfort-focused version of the silhouette that was launched in 2020. It has a similar shape to AJ 1 High, but with a redesigned upper that uses mesh, suede, or synthetic materials for breathability and flexibility. The shoe also has a foam-padded tongue and collar, cut-out Swoosh logos on both sides and a Zoom Air unit in the sock liner for cushioning.

Some of the most notable colorways of the AJ 1 Zoom CMFT are Zitron, Stadium Green, London Gray, Paris Saint-Germain, and Aleali May. The average price of the shoe is $140, but some limited or special editions can have higher values.

5) Air Jordan 1 Golf

The Air Jordan 1 Golf is a golf-specific version of the silhouette that was first released in 2017. It has a similar design to the AJ 1 High, but with a waterproof leather upper that protects against wet conditions. The shoe also has a removable kiltie on the laces for a classic golf look and a spikeless outsole with integrated traction for grip on various terrains.

Some of the most eye-catching colorways of AJ 1 Golf are Chicago, White Elephant Print, Panda, Tie-Dye Blue Fury, and Snakeskin. The average price of each Golf shoe is $200, but some rare or premium editions can command higher prices.

The AJ 1 is a sneaker that has stood the test of time and continues to evolve and reinvent itself. From its rebellious origins on the basketball court to its influential presence in the streets and beyond, the shoe has become a symbol of style and expression.

Each form of this silhouette has its own unique features and benefits that appeal to different audiences and occasions. From those who want a sneaker that honors the legacy of Michael Jordan, to those who want a sneaker that showcases their personality while offering comfort, there is an AJ 1 for you.

