Nike Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 "Black/Smoke Gray" sneakers: Price and more details explored

The Nike Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 is a modernized version of the iconic Air Jordan 1 basketball shoe that was first introduced by Nike in 1985. This updated version features a range of new design elements and technologies that provide improved comfort and support for the wearer.

As per a report by Crepdog Crew, the giant sneaker brand will drop a new version of the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 in black and smoke-gray hues. The official release date hasn't been disclosed by the brand yet. It is expected to retail for $150 via the official Nike store, the SNKRS app, and other selected sneaker retailers.

Nike Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 "Black/Smoke Gray" sneakers will drop sometime in 2023

AJ 1 Zoom CMFT 2 "Black/Smoke Gray" sneakers (Image via Nike)

A new Nike Zoom Air-filled model is slated to be a part of the label's Fall release in mid-2023. Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 features a black patterned suede mid-panel and toe, and a set of overlays that have a smoky, light gray coloration. The collar and Nike Swoosh mesh have been given a light, moderate gray color, and the style is rounded out with sail-colored midsoles and gray rubber outsoles.

One of the most notable features of Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 is its use of Zoom Air technology in the midsole. This cushioning system provides a highly responsive and comfortable feel, which is especially useful for basketball players who need to make quick cuts and change direction on the court.

In addition to the Zoom Air technology, the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 also features a padded collar and tongue for added comfort, as well as a durable leather and synthetic upper for increased durability and support.

Fullress @fullress



ナイキ エア ジョーダン 1 ハイ ズーム 2 “ブラック/スモークグレー” (NIKE AIR JORDAN 1 HIGH ZOOM CMFT 2 “Black/Smoke Grey”)



fullress.com/nike-air-jorda… 2023年 発売予定！ナイキ エア ジョーダン 1 ハイ ズーム 2 “ブラック/スモークグレー” (NIKE AIR JORDAN 1 HIGH ZOOM CMFT 2 “Black/Smoke Grey”) 2023年 発売予定！ナイキ エア ジョーダン 1 ハイ ズーム 2 “ブラック/スモークグレー” (NIKE AIR JORDAN 1 HIGH ZOOM CMFT 2 “Black/Smoke Grey”)fullress.com/nike-air-jorda… https://t.co/T28hpjXA4W

The Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 is a relatively new addition to the Air Jordan sneaker line, having been released by Nike in 2020. However, its design is heavily influenced by the original Air Jordan 1.

The Air Jordan 1 quickly became a cultural phenomenon, both on and off the basketball court, and has since become one of the most iconic sneaker designs of all time. Over the years, Nike has released numerous variations of the Air Jordan 1, including the AJ 1 Zoom CMFT 2, which builds on the original design with modern comfort and performance technologies.

The AJ 1 Zoom CMFT 2 was designed to provide increased comfort and support for the wearer, with features like the Zoom Air cushioning system and a padded collar and tongue. It also features a range of colorways, including classic designs like the "Chicago" and "Bred" colorways, as well as more modern designs like the "Hyper Royal" and "Court Purple" colorways.

AJ 1 Zoom CMFT 2 "Black/Smoke Gray" sneakers (Image via Nike)

The sneaker is a testament to the enduring popularity and influence of the original Air Jordan 1 design, and a fitting tribute to one of the greatest basketball players of all time.

Poll : 0 votes