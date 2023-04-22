Nike Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 "University Blue and Grey" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more explored

Nike and Michael Jordan's co-owned label Jordan can be credited with giving the sneaker industry one of the most popular and iconic shoe lineages. The label debuted its iconic Air Jordan 1 sneaker model in 1985. Since then, it has continued to produce multiple makeovers and iterations of it.

The Jordan label has produced hybrid models and different iterations of the AJ1 model, like the high-top, low-top, AJKO, Zoom CMFT and Elevate. One of the freshest and most coveted iterations of the shoe is the Zoom CMFT, which debuted during the celebration of AJ1's 35th anniversary.

As they approach their 40th anniversary, the duo is concentrating on technological advancements in the model. The second iteration is the CMFT line, which debuted in 2022 and has enthused the sneaker community. Now, the shoe is being clad in the popular "University Blue and Grey" color scheme.

An official release date for the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 "University Blue and Grey" sneaker hasn't been announced by Nike yet. However, according to media outlet House of Heat, the pair will be released via the e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS and select retailers in 2023.

More about upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 "University Blue and Grey" sneakers

Upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 "University Blue and Grey" sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The lifetime partnership between Michael Jordan and Nike can be credited with uniting the fashion, basketball and sneaker worlds.

The duo kickstarted their partnership with the launch of Air Jordan1 in 1985 and has continually made waves with its iconic designs. The swoosh label site introduces the sneaker model as follows:

"He (MJ) took the court in 1985 wearing the original Air Jordan I, simultaneously breaking league rules and his opponents' will while capturing the imagination of fans worldwide."

Since 1985, the silhouette has been given multiple iterations with technical updates.

The Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 has quickly become one of the go-to silhouettes for many. The sneaker model is renowned for its increased comfort. The Nike website introduces the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 sneaker model as follows:

"Soft suede and Jordan Brand's signature Formula 23 foam come together to give you an extra luxurious (and extra cozy) AJ1. You don't need to play 'either or 'when it comes to choosing style or comfort with this one — which is nice, 'cause you deserve both."

The latest makeover, "University Blue and Grey," comes constructed out of a mix of suede, nylon and mesh materials. The base of the shoe is clad in grey suede, which is affixed on the suede toe boxes and mid-panels.

The titular UNC hue is added on the forefoot overlays, lacing system, heel counters and ankle collars. The pair adds mesh counterparts with the University Blue swoosh logos on both the medial and lateral profiles. A grey mesh counterpart is added on the nylon tongues.

White hue is added into the mix on the branding details, including the winged-basketball and "Zoom Air" tongue branding. The look is finished off with white midsoles and UNC rubber outsoles. The pair will release at a retail price of $150 via Nike.

