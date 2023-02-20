Nike Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 "Electric Green" sneakers: Where to buy, price, and more explored

Nike and Michael Jordan's co-owned label can be credited with giving the sneaker sphere one of the most iconic and popular sneaker lineages, Air Jordan. The label debuted its Air Jordan sneaker lineage in 1985 with the iconic Air Jordan 1 sneaker model. Now, as they approach their 40th anniversary, the duo is concentrating on technological advancements in the model.

The Jordan label has given fans multiple iterations of the Air Jordan 1 sneaker model, including - high-top, low-top, mid-top, AJKO, and Zoom CMFT 2. Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT is one of the most innovative and fresh iterations of the Air Jordan 1 sneaker model. The model first made an appearance in 2020, and now the second edition of the CMFT line will be arriving soon.

The latest Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 sneakers come clad in an "Electric Green" color scheme. An official release date for the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 hasn't been announced by Nike yet. However, according to Sneaker News, the pair will be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers some time this year.

Nike Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 "Electric Green" sneakers are clad in an uncommon Neon Green hue

The Nike Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 "Electric Green" sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Michael Jordan united the fashion, sneaker, and basketball world in 1985 as it collaborated with the swoosh label to launch the Air Jordan 1 sneaker model.

The duo's partnership permanently altered the aforementioned worlds and created a beloved sneaker lineage, dubbed the Air Jordan, which has been adapted in many colorways and iterations since then.

The Nike website introduces the Air Jordan 1 sneaker model and its backstory:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected."

The site further explains Jordan's connection with the Swoosh label:

"Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential. Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

The Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 sneakers have quickly become one of the more popular iterations of the Jumpman family. The sneaker model is renowned for its increased comfort. The Nike website introduces the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 sneaker model as follows:

"Soft suede and Jordan Brand's signature Formula 23 foam come together to give you an extra luxurious (and extra cozy) AJ1. You don't need to play 'either or 'when it comes to choosing style or comfort with this one — which is nice, 'cause you deserve both."

The upper of the shoes comes constructed out of multi materials. The base is clad in white, which is wrapped by light olive and university blue suede overlays.

The neon green shade is added upon the swoosh logos on both medial and lateral profiles. The same shade is also added on winged basketball and ankle. The university blue shade is added on the laces, toeboxes, heel counters and outsoles.

Nike is particularly focused on the sneaker model that has been clad in multiple makeovers. That includes "Muslin," "Palomino," "Bleached Aqua Bright Citrus," "Valentine's Day," and the latest "Electric Green" makeover, which is being revealed after the recent rose-inspired "Teyana Taylor" makeover.

The latest makeover to surface comes clad in an array of white, university blue and neon green hues. The first two have been commonly used for Air Jordan models, but the neon green shade is fairly new.

The pair is rumored to release in 2023 via the Nike website and select retailers for $150.

