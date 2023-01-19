4 best Nike high-top sneakers ruling the footwear market

Beaverton, Oregon-based athleisure and footwear brand Nike is currently the number one sportswear label. The brand has maintained its position for a long time with Adidas and Puma next in line. The swoosh label is known for its innovative technology, which is often inculcated in footwear models.

The label was founded in 1964 by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman, who changed the footwear world with the launch of running shoes. They launched a company called Blue Ribbon Sports in 1964, which was officially renamed Nike in 1970. That year, the label changed a lot and gained a global recognition when it launched the iconic waffle sole.

Since then, the label has created multiple noteworthy and fan-favorite sneaker models. These range from Dunks, Air Max, Jordans, and Air Force 1, and these silhouettes are a popular choice among sneakerheads. Although these sneakers have seen multiple makeovers and iterations over the years, it is the high-tops that have been ruling the reseller sites.

These sneakers are mostly ones that have been created in collaborations with high-end labels and artists.

Air Jordan 1 High to Dunk High: Top 4 Nike high-top sneakers desired by all sneakerheads

1) Air Jordan 1 High

Air Jordan 1 High (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike's now co-owned sub-label with Michael Jordan has been one of the most celebrated commercial successes of the swoosh label. The duo signed a lifetime contract back in 1985 and birthed the iconic sneaker lineage, which is still a dream for sneakerheads. Air Jordan 1 is one of the most-loved silhouettes from the swoosh label.

The high-top model sneakers are celebrated across iterations and have attracted many labels, artists, and players as the brand continues to dress them in its own takes. Needless to say, every lot of the sneakers released is immediately sold out. The shoe model was originally launched in Bred colorway, which is currently valued at $560k. One can easily name it the most popular Jordan and Nike label's shoe.

2) Air Force 1 High

The 40-year-old silhouette is one of the most iconic Nike shoes of all time. The shoes are known for their classic and timeless look, which can be worn with anything. The sneaker is one of the most prominent swoosh label's independent shoe, and has been subject of multiple high-end collaborations from label such as Off-White and Billie Eilish.

Originally launched as a basketball shoe in 1980s, the sneaker is now a part of the lifestyle and streetwear community. It was the first swoosh label's silhouette to feature the "Air" technology. The shoe provides a comfortable fit with plush tongues, padded, collars, and form fit due to the ankle straps.

3) Dunk High

Dunk High (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Dunk High silhouette was launched by the swoosh label as a basketball sneaker back in 1985. The Peter Moore-designed silhouette is one of the most desired independent Nike shoes wanted by all sneakerheads. The model was famously adapted by the skating community thanks to its grippy but flat soles.

The shoe sees the potential to be released in multiple colorways and creative styles and has been beloved in both low-top and high-top styles. The panda colorway of the sneaker is one of the most celebrated High-top models.

The high-top Dunks come constructed out of various textures and colorways.

4) ACG Air Zoom Gaiadome Gore-Tex

If one is looking for a Nike silhouette in a high-top style that is versatile and can be styled with everyday outfits, the Air Zoom Gaidome can be a go-to sneaker. These can be worn without having to worry about getting them dirty. they can opt for the newly-unveiled and 2022-debuted Air Zoom Gaidome silhouette. The shoes are durable and great for winters.

The boot-sneaker silhouette is great for snow and features Gore-Tex detailing upon the upper which helps the shoe become waterproof and windproof. The tactile silhouette is great for off-roading and outdoor adventures.

These boots feature an aggressive tread and sole which can overcome any difficult roads. The traction pattern helps in maintaining grip and protection over challenging terrains.

Other than the aforementioned styles, the swoosh label has unveiled many high-top silhouettes and multiple high-top variations of these styles as well. These include the Air Jordan 1 High was recently given an Air Jordan 1 Elevate High iteration. One can accentuate their body by wearing high-top silhouettes that add a classic, timeless, and iconic touch.

Poll : 0 votes