Air Jordan 6 Low Retro Golf NRG "US Open" shoes: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored

The Air Jordan 6 has emerged as a significant area of emphasis for the Jordan firm in 2023 as the business strives to modernize its portfolio of timeless designs on the golf course. In recent weeks, the sneaker world has recorded the "Metallic Silver" colorway of the silhouette alongside the collaborative take with Eastside Golf.

The business is now ready with another edition of the sneaker, first introduced in 1991, expressing Michael Jordan's connection to golf. Metallic Silver/Action Grape/White/Oxygen Purple make up the color scheme of the most recent "US Open" version of the golf shoe.

The all-new Nike Air Jordan 6 Low Retro Golf NRG “US Open” colorway is slated to enter the footwear world on June 16, 2023. Each pair of these sporty boots will be available for $220 USD. Fans and other golfers can easily find these sneakers in the e-commerce stores of Nike and a slew of other authorized retail merchants.

Nike Air Jordan 6 Low Golf “US Open” shoes are accentuated with strikes of metallic silver all over

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming golf shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The original sneaker was inspired by Michael Jordan's German sports vehicle, with its fundamental essence expressing energy and sophistication. The shoe has a molded heel tab on the back, which Jordan requested back in '91 so that it wouldn't strike his Achilles tendon when he put it on. The two perforations in the tongue pay homage to the original Air Jordan 5.

The description of these Air Jordan 6 Low Golf “US Open” shoes on Nike’s official web page is as:

“Feel unbeatable from the tee box to the final putt in a design that's pure MJ: speed, class and laden with true early-'90s touches, like visible Air and a translucent plastic sole that stand the test of time. This model fuses the strut of MJ’s 1st championship with some of our best golf technology, helping you make a statement of confidence when it comes time to tame the course.”

It further reads:

“This special design celebrates the City of Angels, where the summertime aura is always immaculate and electric, yet laid-back, just like the host of 1 of the nation’s biggest events.”

The Jordan Brand has unveiled its next Air Jordan 6 Low Golf boot, which further embodies the manufacturer's frontman's affinity for golf. The top part of this redesigned basketball shoe is adorned with a fusion of grey and purple tones, creating the impression of an airbrush paint treatment. The midsole complements this whimsical artistic approach by adding a speckled appearance.

KicksFinder @KicksFinder



FD0205-055

🗓️ June 16th

$215 USD

COP OR 🗑️DROP? OFFICIAL IMAGES: Air Jordan 6 Low Golf "U.S. Open"FD0205-055🗓️ June 16th$215 USDCOP OR 🗑️DROP? OFFICIAL IMAGES: Air Jordan 6 Low Golf "U.S. Open" ⛳ 📝 FD0205-055🗓️ June 16th💰 $215 USD💵COP OR 🗑️DROP? https://t.co/p4n2DofieV

The insignia, apparent via the semi-transparent outer sole unit, pays homage to these famous shoes from the turn of the century in the most effortless way. Plastic spikes adorn the sole unit, as seen on past Air Jordan shoes redesigned for the golf course, ensuring consistent performance over a whole round of 18 holes.

Silver accents evoke Tinseltown's VIP vibes, while spray-paint-can-like lace tips allude to the raw as well as grungy graffiti art that adorns special areas of the city. The bold color enlivens a bustling community where everyone contributes their own distinct style.

Mark your calendars for the upcoming Air Jordan 6 Low Golf “US Open” shoes that will be purchasable in the coming days. If you don’t want to miss out on this release, readers can sign up on the Nike website for instant updates as soon as the shoe arrives.

Poll : 0 votes