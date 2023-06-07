Michael Jordan's 1983 Pan American Games Converse sneaker auction: Everything we know so far

Michael Jordan's partnership with Nike has been one of the most successful collaborations of all time, resulting in 38 years of iconic sneakers. However, other than Nike, Michael Jordan also briefly collaborated with Nike's co-owned subsidiary, Converse. Now MJ's most notably worn sneakers, the Converse All-Star One are going on auction and are expected to draw in many sneakerheads, MJ fans, as well as avid collectors.

The Converse All-Star One sneakers are available for auction on Grey Flannel Auctions' official site. The auction will continue to progress for the next five days, giving sneakerheads a fair chance to purchase the vintage sneakers.

The initial price was $10,000 and at the time of this writing, the current price stands at $17,717, after seven individuals bid for the sneakers.

Michael Jordan's 1983 Pan American Games Converse sneakers come clad in a white colorway and blue trim

Michael Jordan’s 1983 Pan American Games Converse sneaker auction is presented by Grey Flannel auction (Image via Sportskeeda)

During the 1983 Pan American Games, Michael Jordan played for Team USA and won his first-ever gold medal. For the game, the legendary basketball player donned a pair of white Converse All-Star shoes. The sneakers were worn by MJ in two games of the tournament and are now up for auction for memorabilia collectors.

The official Grey Fannel Auction site introduces the sneaker model:

"These iconic, pre-Nike Jordan game-used shoes are a true piece of basketball history as they are the earliest career photo-matched Michael Jordan shoes in existence and they were worn on his journey to his first Team USA gold medal."

The 1983 Pan American Games were a huge success for Jordan, as it marked his debut on the international stage. The sneakers were provided to Grey Fannel Auction by the Team USA men's graduate assistant coach, who claimed that Jordan wore the shoes twice in the tournament.

Footwear Plus @FootwearPlusMag Grey Flannel Auctions offering Michael Jordan Converse All-Stars (white w/ blue trim) worn during the ’83 Pan-Am games. Accompanied by a letter of provenance from Team USA men's graduate asst. coach and photo. Bidding opened at $10K and closes June 11. Grey Flannel Auctions offering Michael Jordan Converse All-Stars (white w/ blue trim) worn during the ’83 Pan-Am games. Accompanied by a letter of provenance from Team USA men's graduate asst. coach and photo. Bidding opened at $10K and closes June 11. https://t.co/i2HrnzmQiv

The legendary basketball player left a huge mark on the international stage with his magical performance and was recognized as a force to be reckoned with. The official Grey Flannel Auction site reminisces the glorious win by MJ and Team USA and continues:

"The U.S. basketball team embarked on a golden journey in Caracas, as they marched towards the gold medal. At the forefront of this relentless pursuit of victory stood none other than the incomparable Michael Jordan, who led the team in scoring with 17.3 points per game and secured his first international gold medal in the process."

Sneaker News @SneakerNews



How much do you think these will end up selling for? Michael Jordan's game-worn Converse All Stars are currently sitting at highest bid of $16,106How much do you think these will end up selling for? Michael Jordan's game-worn Converse All Stars are currently sitting at highest bid of $16,106 📈 How much do you think these will end up selling for? https://t.co/BP970RNMDW

The Converse sneakers come clad in a white colorway and feature a blue trim. The shoe size is 12 1-2 which is important to consider when bidding in the auction.

The upper of the shoe is constructed out of smooth white leather base layers with pops of navy hue sprinkled upon the tongue branding, parts of the heel, and the quarter profile's iconic One Star logos. The color scheme aligns with Team USA's uniforms.

It is also important to note that the Team USA men's graduate assistant coach has provided proof of originality with a letter of provenance.

Poll : 0 votes