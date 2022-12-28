5 best Converse sneakers released in 2022

In 1908, the famous Chuck Taylor All-Star sneaker made its debut, and Converse was born. Since then, it has been creating fashionable and supportive shoes for fashionistas for more than a century, becoming one of the most established footwear manufacturers currently operating on the market.

Additionally, celebrities like Jessica Alba, Gigi Hadid, and Emma Roberts have endorsed the product by incorporating it into their everyday wardrobes.

The brand is well-known for its wide selection of comfortable shoes that can be donned for any occasion. Because of their range of colours and classic silhouettes, you can dress them up or down depending on where you're going.

The GLF 2.0 and four other Converse sneakers of 2022

1) Converse X Comme Des Garçons

Livestock @LIVESTOCKcanada Converse x Comme des Garçons PLAY Chuck 70 silhouettes have just been restocked and feature all the premium details you know and love | bit.ly/3PDgz1Q Converse x Comme des Garçons PLAY Chuck 70 silhouettes have just been restocked and feature all the premium details you know and love | bit.ly/3PDgz1Q https://t.co/iTz0OVELop

Chuck Taylor All-Stars and Comme des Garcons, also known as CDG, have a long-standing partnership. The wildly popular duo got back together to put a fresh spin on the brand's iconic One Star design. The pair offered two traditional colours with the adorable heart pattern of CDG PLAY.

This is the first time the two have collaborated on a sneaker since their relationship began more than 12 years ago. As a result, one Star has all the intricate details that sneakerheads are used to seeing on their previous releases.

On Converse's official website, the collaboration's description is as follows:

“A collaboration 12 years and running brings the heart and eyes logo to the One Star for the first time. The limited-edition style pairs the infamous graphic with a matching red star, uniting a go-to sneaker for independents with an iconic symbol of creative expression.”

gb_personals @gb_personals

Chuck Taylor uk8

~Available to source in all sizes Comme des garçons play X converseChuck Taylor uk8~Available to source in all sizes Comme des garçons play X converseChuck Taylor uk8~Available to source in all sizes 👟 https://t.co/6KLZ9nFGO2

The footwear comes in two colourways: Black and white, both with 12 oz. canvas uppers. In addition, the red-toned One Star logo and CDG PLAY heart motif are added to the upper's lateral side as decorations. The white-coloured insoles have similar embellishments as well.

Moreover, small metal spherical reinforcements are positioned as eyelets to add additional detail. Finally, white lace fasteners complement both their black and white color schemes. These sneakers are available for $140 at the official Converse retail site and other retail platforms.

2) Converse GOLF Le Fleur GLF 2.0

Modern Notoriety @ModernNotoriety Tyler, the Creator's GOLF le FLEUR* x Converse GLF 2.0 arrives in a new "Verdant Green" colorway Tyler, the Creator's GOLF le FLEUR* x Converse GLF 2.0 arrives in a new "Verdant Green" colorway 💚💙 https://t.co/cIwdztPqNJ

Tyler the Creator worked with the best in the business long before signing his current contract with Converse. This summer marked the release of the second iteration of his original GLF design after 2017 introduced us to the first iterations of his suede-dominant propositions with the Boston-based brand.

The two-time Grammy Award winner's most recent creation, which has only received a few variants thus far, features corresponding pastel GLF shades all over its canvas construction.

The pair is intentionally kept simple, with a smooth suede vamp, quarter overlay, heel counter dressed in the titular "Seaport" blue, and a canvas midfoot panel construction dressed in a striking "Verdant Green" ensemble.

The shoe creates the blue ensemble above by using thick nylon laces and a sock liner. Additionally, woven tongue labels and a textured sole unit underfoot offer a lighter effort throughout with an all-cream construction, while the tread and insoles have a pastel pink finish.

The Chuck Taylor All-Stars Golf Le Fleur GLF 2.0 is available for $110 at select and official Converse retail sites.

3) CLOT x Converse ‘Panda’

Although the Hong Kong-based designer Edition Chen and his CLOT imprint are less well known for their work with Chuck Taylor All-Stars, they recently unveiled two new versions of iconic One Star Brand styles, with giant pandas serving as an inspiration.

As China's national animal, the giant panda is a symbol of pride. The Chuck 70 Hi and Jack Purcell Ox that will soon be available are a follow-up to CLOT and Converse's "Ice Cold Pack" collaboration from 2019. Each silhouette is reinterpreted using various materials and covered in a thematically appropriate white and black colour scheme.

Pure white faux fur and hair-on-hide leather are used as accents for the footwear, while the Chuck 70's black All-Star patch and terry cloth tongue provide contrast. With the foxing's trim enabling a two-tone design, the low-top Jack Purcell Ox favours the "colourless" look throughout the majority of its upper and sole unit. A panda-inspired paw print on the outsole completes both designs' odes to China's national treasure.

The sneakers are available for $130 at select retail sites and the official Converse site.

4) STÜSSY & Converse Chuck 70

Nike.com @nikestore



The Converse x Stüssy '8 Ball' Collection



Available at 10am ET



Chuck 70:



One Star Pro: Stüssy's OG 8-ball graphic gets the star treatment.The Converse x Stüssy '8 Ball' CollectionAvailable at 10am ETChuck 70: go.nike.com/GOk3sdkoGvG One Star Pro: go.nike.com/COrTlOA0ISr Stüssy's OG 8-ball graphic gets the star treatment.The Converse x Stüssy '8 Ball' CollectionAvailable at 10am ET 🇺🇸 Chuck 70: go.nike.com/GOk3sdkoGvGOne Star Pro: go.nike.com/COrTlOA0ISr https://t.co/ByHCYuKrMh

Stussy is unquestionably at the top of their game this season, attracting crowds at almost every drop. But even among this assortment of standouts, only a few are as eye-catching as the items bearing the 8 Ball graphic. And now, after dressing rugs, knit sweaters, and sherpa jackets, the insignia, as mentioned above, will be in charge of the streetwear brand's most recent Chuck Taylor All-Stars collaboration, which includes the One Star and Chuck 70.

Stussy is casting aside the hemp fabric that was used in many of their previous collaborations this time. Instead, Suede creates the One Star and Chuck 70, both of which offer a vibrant green colourway. Moreover, both pairs of shoes have white sole units with black foxing that match the colour scheme of the tongue label and the stitched 8 Ball that is visible across the side.

This pair of sneakers are available for $110 at the official Stussy site and other retail sites.

5) A-COLD-WALL* x Converse Geo Forma Boot

UPPER SNKRS 🎄 @uppersnkrs



tidd.ly/3hIGSIF La A-COLD-WALL* x Converse Geo Forma Boot « Volt » sort ce matin à 10h La A-COLD-WALL* x Converse Geo Forma Boot « Volt » sort ce matin à 10h ➡️ tidd.ly/3hIGSIF https://t.co/XRkY1SRdXy

The Chuck Taylor all stars Geo Forma Boot departs from a significant portion of the current "One Star Brand" product line and is hailed as an innovative fusion of "functional utility and progressive style." Its cutting-edge appearance is aided by the shoe's overall sharp design lines, raised, lugged outsole, and zip-up shroud.

In addition, Ross uses a stretchable inner bootie to keep the practical and subversive design looking neat. The following original design from Converse and A-COLD-WALL* features co-branding at various points, with the majority of the uppers being in "Volt" and "Lily White" hues.

These sneakers are available for $150 at select retail sites.

These are the top five Converse sneakers released in 2022. Let us know in the comment section which you liked the most.

