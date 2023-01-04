Nissin Foods x Converse All-Star R Cup Noodles Pack: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

In association with the Japanese food manufacturer Nissin Foods, Converse will soon release sneakers that are modeled after Cup Noodles. There will be three pairs available for sneakerheads to select from, two high-cut styles and one low-cut variety.

The Nissin Foods x Converse All-Star R Cup Noodles Pack is anticipated to go on sale sometime in January 2023. While little is known about it at this time, it’s important to note that these shoes are expected to be dropped in men’s sizes.

All of these pairs are marked with a retail price tag of $100 for each pair. Those willing to get their hands on any of these shoes can find them on online platforms as well as at the physical outlets of Converse and a few of its associated retail chains.

Nissin Foods x Converse All-Star R Cup Noodles footwear pack will offer three fresh co-designed sneakers

Here's a detailed look at the high-top colorways offered under the arriving collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

Converse expanded its portfolio with Tyler, the Creator, teamed up with A-COLD-WALL* on more advanced designs, and released a number of products created with Stüssy last year, elevating the lifestyle footwear segment. This year, it is going to keep up its hot run with more collaborations, one of which is this three-part shoe collection created with Nissin Foods and themed on Cup Noodles.

A pair of high-cut renditions plus one low-top variant of the Converse All-Star R have been created by the Japanese ready meals business specifically for this line. Higher iterations make reference to the company's classic and seafood instant ramen flavors. While one pair is wrapped up in a white/blue color scheme, the other is made using a white/red palette.

Both have clean, white backgrounds on canvas, which allows the logo to speak for itself most of the time. To replicate the stated flavors, Cup Noodles decorations are printed over the right shoe's tongue flaps and lateral sidewalls in either red or blue, while Converse strikes are placed in the same font on the left shoe.

Here's a closer peek at the low-top black and white colorway of the collab shoe (Image via Sportskeeda)

By adding bar codes, heel tabs accentuate the product motif. Additionally, the lower heels include Nissin Foods emblems.

Moving on to the low-top style, these have striking black uppers and are plastered in both large red Nissin Foods labels as well as black and white Cup Noodle logos. To resemble nicely cooked noodles, the laces have been coiled up.

Keep an eye out for the upcoming Nissin x Converse All-Star R Cup Noodles sneaker pack, which is set to be released in the coming weeks. Fans and other sneaker enthusiasts can even sign up on the shoe label’s official web page to receive instant notifications as soon as these shoes launch.

In addition to the aforementioned collab, Nike’s widely loved offshoot is also gearing up for the launch of its recently introduced ADER ERROR collaborative collection. Under this collection, the duo has reinterpreted the iconic Chuck 70 high-top silhouette and also created a set of matching apparel items. The complete assortment will be available from January 9, 2023, onwards. These limited edition pairs will be offered for $115 per pair.

