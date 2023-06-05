Air Jordan 5 "Midnight Navy" shoes: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored

Nike's Air Jordan 5 has been wisely poised for an extensive reemergence alongside MJ's second iconic silhouette in recent years. Now, the fighter jet-inspired sneaker is getting a familiar navy treatment this holiday season, thanks to upcoming collaborations with A Ma Manieré and a slew of general release hues. The entire sneaker is wrapped up in a Midnight Navy/Black-Football Grey color scheme.

The Air Jordan 5 "Midnight Navy" is expected to hit select Jordan Brand retailers and Nike.com on November 10, 2023. The retail price is 210 USD, which is significantly more than the standard 190 USD for Air Jordan 5s. However, considering the great demand and limited supply of this colorway, the resale value is likely to be far higher than the original cost.

Nike's Air Jordan 5 shoes will be dressed in Midnight Navy makeup with subtle grey accents

Take a closer look at the heel areas of the upcoming sneakers (Image via Instagram/@kicksdong)

When it comes to the Jordan Brand numbered series, the AJ 5 is unquestionably one of the most effective Air Jordan silhouettes. The Air Jordan 5 has been prompted by World War II fighter planes and incorporates a simple yet aerodynamic appearance with a striking shark-tooth detail on the midsole. It has been produced in various combinations as well as collaborative agreements over the years, but the "Midnight Navy" model is one of the most awaited for 2023.

Talking about the origins of the AJ 5 signature shoe, the firm's web page introduces the shoe in the following:

“In his 1989 - 1990 season, it was clear that MJ was better than ever. Setting a points per game personal record, he drained 69 points against Cleveland. He hit 92 three-pointers, compared to only 68 in all prior seasons combined. Every aspect of MJ's game was flawless, but it was his dogfight-like flight that separated him from every other player on the planet.”

The striking aesthetic of the fifth iconic silhouette has been further emphasized on the Jordan Brand internet page, which states:

“Tinker Hatfield took inspiration from Jordan's biting style and, likening it to an American WWII fighter plane, he designed the Air Jordan V with shark-tooth shapes on the midsole. Paired with a clear outsole, the shoe an imbued a ferocity reminiscent of its relentless muse.”

The Air Jordan 5 "Midnight Navy" design is an exquisite arrangement of dark blue with black featuring faint grey accents. The fine suede upper offers the sneaker a rich and tactile feel. For a streamlined and stealthy style, the eyelets, inner lining, lace toggle, and Jumpman emblems on the tongue and heel are all carried out in black.

The translucent side web offers distinction and breathability, whereas the metallic silver spikes on the midsole add brilliance and edge. Moreovwe, the outsole is comprised of icy blue rubber, which provides momentum and durability while also adding a splash of color.

Aside from that, the “Midnight Navy” hues pays respect to Georgetown University, one of Michael Jordan's main collegiate basketball opponents. The dark blue colour pattern is inspired by the uniforms of the Georgetown Hoyas, whom Jordan faced multiple times during his tenure at North Carolina.

Keep a watchful eye out for the next AJ 5 “Midnight Navy” shoes that are planned for Holiday season this year. Those who are interested in getting their hands on the latest colorway can easily sign up on the Swoosh’s official web page or use the SNKRS app for timely updates on the shoe.

Poll : 0 votes