Eastside Golf x Jordan ADG 4 shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Over the past three years, Eastside Golf and the Jordan brand have collaborated to increase awareness of the club-and-ball sport. The duo has worked on a number of throwback Jordan styles, including the AJ12 and the Air Jordan 1 High and Low. Following the launch of the pair's most recent collaboration on the Air Jordan 6 Retro Golf, the official photos of the Eastside Golf x Jordan ADG 4 have surfaced within the community. Based on what was revealed, the shoes will be dressed in a Black/Malachite-Metallic Gold palette.

The upcoming Jordan ADG 4 sneakers are all set to make their debut on September 8, 2023, as reported by the popular sneaker media Sole Retriever. Arriving with a fixed price tag of $205 USD per pair, the sneakers will be sold online as well as through physical stores of the two collaborating brands and a slew of other retail partners.

Eastside Golf x Jordan ADG 4 shoes are adorned with malachite and bold black hues

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming low-top golf shoe (Image via Sportskeeda)

In addition to visiting the casino when he wasn't playing hoops, Michael Jordan was frequently spotted on the golf course. Even after the end of his NBA career, the influential mogul focused on the leisure activity, not only for himself but also, and most importantly, for his Jordan brand under the Nike label.

As a result, many of his models have been altered to suit the innings of 18 holes, with a few of them undergoing collaborative modifications with the golf apparel manufacturer, Eastside Golf. Their objective is to introduce young people and others who you might not normally see teeing off to golf.

Previously, the Jordan brand and Eastside Golf engaged on a number of projects. After updating the Air Jordan 4 throughout the last few years, the two worked together to create the Air Jordan 12 High, a low-top Air Jordan 12 Golf, the Air Jordan 1 High, and the 2022 release of the Air Jordan 1 Low sneakers. Eastside Golf has now given the Jordan ADG 4 silhouette the same treatment, expanding their collection of joint projects in 2023.

With a black nubuck top featuring a black leather tongue flap, the latest golf shoe collaboration takes a more conventional route. Malachite green accents on the heel bar create a lovely contrast. The sneaker's joint beginnings are also symbolized by the embroidered Eastside Golf emblem on the tongue flap as well as the golden Jumpman insignia on the heel counter.

A malachite leather sockliner that compliments the insole decorates the interior of the footwear to maintain the color scheme. On the insole and packaging, the year "1961" appears boldly, making a reference to the year the PGA welcomed non-white golfers.

A two-tone malachite as well as white sole unit completes the look, with a black outer sole unit with a golf-ready traction pattern topping it all off.

Mark your calendars for the release of the joint Eastside Golf x Jordan ADG 4 shoes that will be available in the coming months. For those interested in buying these shoes, you can easily sign up on Nike’s website or use the SNKRS app for timely updates on the upcoming release.

Poll : 0 votes