Since 1985, when Michael Jordan unveiled his first trademark shoe, the Air Jordan 1, the Jordan brand has been associated with brilliance and innovation. Since then, the company has introduced several styles and colors that have appealed to both sneakerheads and basketball enthusiasts.

This year's holiday season will be no different, as Jordan Brand has planned a lineup of releases to suit a range of preferences and likes. From the timeless Air Jordan 4 to the intriguing Air Jordan 11, the shoe company is certain to liven up sneakerheads' Christmas celebrations for 2023.

Here are five of the best Air Jordan sneaker releases scheduled for Holiday 2023, with details about their designs, release dates, prices, and more. They range from classic colorways to innovative designs.

Air Jordan 4 SE “Olive Canvas” and 4 other eagerly awaited sneaker releases for Holiday 2023

1) Air Jordan 6 “Mowabb”

zSneakerHeadz @zSneakerHeadz Air Jordan 6 #GoreTex releasing Holiday 2023. Colorway inspired by the ACG Nike Air Mowabb. Air Jordan 6 #GoreTex releasing Holiday 2023. Colorway inspired by the ACG Nike Air Mowabb. https://t.co/wRey3lI0zj

The product is anticipated to have Gore-Tex on its upper to keep the wearer dry throughout the rainy season. The base as well as tongues feature "Brown Kelp" and purple patterning, with traces of orange on the pull tabs and sock liners. A midsole with spots on it sits on top of a semi-transparent outsole as finishing touches.

The AJ 6 is one of the most iconic silhouettes in the Jordan line, as it was the shoe that Michael Jordan wore when he won his first NBA championship in 1991. The design of the shoe was influenced by MJ's German sports car, and it has a sleek and elegant look with a neoprene sleeve, a translucent rubber sole, and visible air.

The Air Jordan 6 "Mowabb" shoes are expected to release on November 29, 2023. The retail price will be $250, and you will be able to find them on the Nike SNKRS app and select retailers.

2) Air Jordan 4 SE “Olive Canvas”

zSneakerHeadz @zSneakerHeadz “Olive Canvas” Air Jordan 4 SE releasing October 14th. 🫒🖼️ “Olive Canvas” Air Jordan 4 SE releasing October 14th. 🫒🖼️ https://t.co/HHdjaIHshJ

The AJ 4 shoe was first released in 1989 and has since been reissued in various colorways and editions. In 2023, the shoe will celebrate its 35th anniversary with several new releases, including the "Olive Canvas" colorway.

The "Olive Canvas" colorway is part of a series of canvas-constructed Air Jordan 4s, which began with the women's exclusive "Blank Canvas". The canvas material provides durability and comfort to the shoe, as well as a distinctive aesthetic.

The colorway is influenced by the military MA-1 flight jacket, which is a classic piece of outerwear. The upper of the shoe features a dark olive green hue, while the accents are black, pale vanilla, khaki, and sail. The colors create a contrast and harmony with the olive base.

Sneaker News @SneakerNews Air Jordan 4 "Olive Canvas" rumored for Holiday 2023 release Air Jordan 4 "Olive Canvas" rumored for Holiday 2023 release https://t.co/2J8QWuT8hN

The shoe is expected to retail for $210, which is slightly above the average price of AJ 4s. However, considering the premium materials and the limited availability of the shoe, it might be a worthwhile investment.

The Air Jordan 4 "Olive Canvas" colorway is a sneaker that deserves attention and admiration. It is a unique and elegant design that showcases the legacy and innovation of the Air Jordan brand. It is scheduled to release on December 2, 2023, via the Nike SNRKS app and a few other affiliated Jordan Brand sellers.

3) Air Jordan 11 "DMP"

The silhouette adopts a very similar design and color palette to the "Concord" colorway, keeping its patent leather structure while switching out the Cordura mesh for leather. Metallic gold will also be used for the finer details on the Jumpman emblem along with "23".

White nylon straps that lock the lace in place extend through the toebox of the black patent leather shoe and wrap across the heel in true high-cut fashion. The Jumpman emblem, which also comes in gold and is encircled by the horizontal "Jumpman Jordan" writing, is located in the centre of the tongue and is completely enclosed by Jordan branding.

zSneakerHeadz @zSneakerHeadz “DMP” Air Jordan 11 returning on December 9th, 2023. “DMP” Air Jordan 11 returning on December 9th, 2023. 🏆 https://t.co/UQlKuf2fSg

A semi-translucent clear rubber outsole is placed beneath the white Phylon midsole.

On December 9, 2023, Nike, SNKRS, and a few Jordan Brand retailers, both online and offline, will once again offer the AJ 11 Retro DMP. The suggested retail price for men's pairs, which come in full family sizing, is $225.

4) Air Jordan 5 “Georgetown”

zSneakerHeadz @zSneakerHeadz “Georgetown” Air Jordan 5 SE releasing Holiday 2023. “Georgetown” Air Jordan 5 SE releasing Holiday 2023. 🌊🐘 https://t.co/EUb3Dc6Yj8

The Air Jordan 5 is one of the most iconic sneakers in the history of basketball shoes. It was first released in 1990 and featured a distinctive design inspired by World War II fighter planes, with a translucent sole, lace locks, and a midsole “shark-tooth” detail.

Since then, the AJ 5 has been reimagined in various colorways and collaborations, including some that pay homage to Michael Jordan's alma mater and other college teams.

One of the latest examples is the AJ 5 Retro SE "Georgetown", which is set to drop in November 2023. This pair celebrates the Georgetown Hoyas, one of Jordan Brand's collegiate partners, with a navy blue suede upper, a grey midsole with black speckles, and a Team Jumpman patch on the heel.

The sneaker also features a breathable mesh interior lining, a reflective tongue with a silver Jumpman logo, and an icy blue outsole.

Sneaker News @SneakerNews Air Jordan 5 Retro SE "Georgetown" due out Holiday 2023 Air Jordan 5 Retro SE "Georgetown" due out Holiday 2023 https://t.co/Bo1jQ49I2I

The Air Jordan 5 Retro SE "Georgetown" is expected to retail for $210 and will be available at select retailers and Nike SNKRS on November 10, 2023.

5) Air Jordan 13 “Wheat”

Inspired by Michael Jordan's panther-like agility and style, the Air Jordan 13 features a unique design with a cat-eye hologram, a paw-like outsole, and a quilted side panel. The AJ 13 has been released in various colorways over the years, but one of the most sought-after ones is the "Wheat" edition.

The "Wheat" edition of the AJ 13 debuted in 2017 as part of the brand's Holiday footwear collection. It comes in an all-new elemental gold, baroque brown, and gum yellow colorway that gives it a warm and earthy vibe.

The shoe is made of premium suede and leather materials that add to its luxurious feel and durability. The shoe also features a full gum rubber sole that provides traction and comfort.

The AJ 13 "Wheat" is a perfect choice for sneaker lovers who appreciate the classic silhouette and the rich color scheme.

The shoe is also expected to make a comeback this year on December 26, 2023, as part of Nike's sneaker lineup. The shoe will be available for $190 in men's sizing and $140 for grade school.

These are some of the highly anticipated releases of the Jordan Brand that will enter the sneaker world during the Christmas season of 2023. Fans and other curious buyers can surely keep themselves posted on the aforementioned launches by signing up on Nike’s official web page or using the SNKRS app.

